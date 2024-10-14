10 fun things to do in Dubai this week: Oct 14 to 17

Get your calendar sorted here…

Looking for things to do in Dubai this week? You’ve come to the right place! This week we have the opening of Global Village in Dubai, Gitex week, a Rare dining experience and even a cool art exhibition.

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, October 14

Get tech-savvy at GITEX GLOBAL 2024

The world’s largest technology exhibition, GITEX GLOBAL has officially returned for its 44th edition, bringing together tech innovators, start-ups, and investors from across the globe. Running for five days until Friday, October 18 across Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Harbour, explore over 44 halls showcasing tech giants and start-ups across fields spanning artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, mobility, sustainable tech, and so much more. Get all the details here and sign up for a pass here. Closing out the show, get tickets for Swedish DJ and music producer Eric Prydz and his epic AV show HOLO.

Gitex Global, Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Harbour, Oct 14 to 18, gitex.com

Cheer to the good ol’ days

It’s Old Fashioned Week until October 20, and Blind Tiger is celebrating with a limited-edition menu. Expect a bold twist on iconic cocktails. Bold, refreshing, adventurous – no matter what your flavour of choice is, you’re sure to find a sip that intrigues you. The drinks are priced at Dhs80 per cocktail, and you have until October 20 to try them.

Old Fashioned Week at Blind Tiger, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah Street, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, Dhs80 per cocktail until Oct 20, Tel: (800) 323 232. @blindtigerdxb

Calling young inventors

Over midterms, OliOli has launched its INVENTSHOP Camp – a program designed for kids ages four to 10 to fuel their creativity. Little ones can explore the world of science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) through immersive, hands-on activities. The camp runs until October 18, 2024. It is priced at Dhs350 per day, or pay Dhs1,190 for the week.

OliOli Building, Al Quoz, Dubai, children aged 2 to 11, Dhs350 per day, Tel:(0)4 702 7300. @olioliuae

Tuesday, October 15

Relax and sip

25hours Hotels is inviting couples to hit the pause button and spend time with each other at Extra Hour Spa. For Dhs900 for two, enjoy a couple’s massage in the herb garden plus a private outdoor sauna session. Your experience ends with two mocktails at Juña where you can enjoy unobstructed Museum of the Future and DIFC views.

Extra Hour Spa, 25hours Hotel One Central Dubai, Trade Centre, Dubai, offer valid until Nov 28, Dhs900 for two, Tel: (0)4 210 2525, extrahourspa.com

Sea you at The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill

This perennially popular JBR brasserie is the home of the OG oyster happy hour, with ‘Shuck Fest’ taking place from Sunday to Thursday. Available from 6pm to 8pm, freshly shucked oysters are Dhs10 each, and you can order as many as you like during the two-hour happy hour. Pull up a seat at the bar or enjoy the weather on the relaxing terrace, and pair oysters with one of The Maine’s signature sunset cocktails, available two-for-one from 5pm to 7pm.

The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill, JBR, DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR, Sun to Thurs 6pm to 8pm, Tel: (0)4 457 6719. @themainedxb

Last chance: Explore The Future of the Past

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mestaria Gallery (@mestariagallery)

Want to avoid the Gitex traffic? Make a pit stop at Mestaria Gallery in Alserkal Avenue and engage in an exhibition by Magnus Gjoen. The Future of the Past blends heritage and contemporary culture, allowing you to see familiar symbols in a whole new light. Classical art motifs will be given a modern twist making you feel like you entered an alternate reality or time machine. Through his work, Gjoen will ask you to think about how our past might shape our future. Register here to see this free exhibition.

The Future of the Past, Mestaria Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, until Oct 18, Tel: (0)4 379 0940, @mestariagallery

Wednesday, October 16

Say welcome back to a popular ol’ friend

It’s the day many of you have been looking forward to. Global Village UAE is reopening on October 16, 2024. The popular attraction receives millions of visitors every year who walk through their doors to enjoy the park’s vibrant atmosphere, shows, food stalls, and unique shopping opportunities. This year, expect a brand-new Restaurant Plaza, three new cultural pavilions, and an enhanced Railway, Floating Market and Fiesta Street. Find out more about what’s new here and ticket prices here.

Global Village UAE, Dubailand, Dubai, from Oct 16, ticket prices from Dhs25. globalvillage.ae

Raise a glass at Rare

This new City Walk hotspot has hit the ground running with its can’t-miss menu paired with beautifully chic interiors, soulful service, and rare ability to impress every guest who steps through its doors. On Thursday, October 10, wine lovers can join Penfolds, one of Australia’s top winemakers, for an extraordinary evening featuring a delicious four-course sharing-style meal paired with five of their finest wines, including the iconic Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz for Dhs550 per person. Book here. Then, on October 16, whisky enthusiasts can embark on a sensory adventure with the Glenfiddich Grand Series, exploring the scents and flavours of five exceptional whiskies, including the Glenfiddich 23-year-old Gran Cru and the 26-year-old Grande Couronne. Book here.

Rare, C2, City Walk, Dubai, various dates, Tel: (0)4 287 4604, @theraredxb

Thursday, October 17

Get involved in a time-honoured tradition

You’ll teleport straight to Greece the second you step into Ammos. But for an experience you’ll be talking about for weeks after, head here on Thursday for Greek Nights. From 8pm to 10pm, your night comes to life with performances by DuoViolins, energetic dancers and a DJ spinning Greek and Mediterranean tunes. The highlight of the night? The plater smashing tradition – an exhilarating custom that symbolizes joy and abundance, and yes… guests can participate. For food, there’s an a la carte menu plus weekly specials from Greek-style kebabs with fries, lamb chops, and more signature dishes.

Ammos, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai, every Thurs 8pm to 10m, Tel: (052) 777 9473. @ammosgreekdubai

Ladies, it’s your time to shine

On Thursday, it’s Las Señoritas Night at Nazcaa. The Japanese-Peruvian restaurant will serve all the lovely ladies unlimited drinks and canapes for Dhs150. You can enjoy the sips and meals while you catch up with your friends, or choose to dance the night away. And we won’t have to remind you, but Nazcaa has those beautiful Burj Khalifa views that will grab your attention.

Las Señoritas Night, Nazcaa, Address Dubai Mall, Business Bay, from 10pm, Dhs150 per person, Tel: (0)54 217 2123. @nazcaadubai

Images: Supplied