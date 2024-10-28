Niche for Sail GP, but we’re not complaining…

The Dubai Sail Grand Prix is back this November for another season of thrilling water-bound racing, and word is out that we’ll be getting a taste of music mania with Tinie Tempah and Craig David.

The two throwback stars will be headlining the Sail GP event taking place on November 23 and 24, performing for fans exclusively in the Waterfront Premium Lounge presented by Nikki Beach.

Tinie Tempah, one of the most successful UK rappers of all time with seven number one singles and Double-Platinum certification by the BPI for his album Disc-Overy, will be first to take to the stage. He will perform his biggest tracks to fans after the opening day of racing on Saturday in the SailGP Race Stadium overlooking the water.

Craig David, who has enjoyed a 25+ year career, having sold more than 15 million albums, will bring his iconic TS5 DJ set to close out the event in style after Sunday’s winner-takes-all Final.

Ticket holders will be treated to the ultimate Nikki Beach experience, including premium hospitality, live DJs and front-row seating, with fans able to take in the high-speed action right before their eyes on the pristine waters of Mina Rashid.

Their performances will be broadcast live on large screens throughout the Race Stadium so all fans in attendance can dance, sing and enjoy the spectacle.

Tickets are priced at 1,220 for the premium access, and will unlock the entire experience for you, including front row seats on the edge of the racecourse, free flowing drinks and two globally-inspired dishes from Nikki Beach’s bespoke set menu, après sail entertainment from Nikki Beach Dubai’s resident DJs and SailGP’s headline performers, live race commentary and broadcast viewing, and exclusive SailGP merchandise offers.

Don’t miss out on Season 4 of this exciting event – Tinie Tempah and Craig David are waiting for you!

Sail GP, Nikki Beach, Dubai, Nov 23 and 24, tickets start at Dhs1,220, @sailgp

