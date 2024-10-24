Showdown Week is going to ‘slap’…

Abu Dhabi Showdown Week 2024 is gaining momentum in the lead-up to UFC 308, and the UAE capital will host the first international Power Slap event at the Space 42 arena in Al Raha tonight. Headlining the big night will be a clash of legends of the sport, as reigning Super Heavyweight Champion Da Crazy Hawaiian, with a 15-1 record (including 13 KOs) will defend his crown against top-ranked Vasilii “Dumpling” Kamotskii.

Following our exclusive chat with UFC 308 headliner Ilia Topuria, What’s On Abu Dhabi sat down to speak with President of Power Slap, Frank Lamicella, regarding the event making its hotly-anticipated international debut in Abu Dhabi, and the UAE capital’s rapidly-growing stature in the world of sport.

“Abu Dhabi has become a global sports capital,” he says. “We’ve had incredible UFC events here, and built a longstanding relationship with the city. Abu Dhabi has created something special with Showdown Week, and we saw this as an opportunity to add another key event to its calendar for years to come.”

Lamicella expanded, “There are a lot of fight fans in the region. Power Slap is on a fast-growing trajectory, and we’re excited to let fans in the Middle East – and from around the world – experience it first-hand.”

Power Slap, Space42 Arena, Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi, October 24, from Dhs150. ticketmaster.ae

