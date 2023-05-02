Say hello to Dubai Islands Beach…

Beach dwellers are in luck, as a new patch of pristine shoreline and crystal clear waters has opened to the public on Dubai Islands.

The new, free-to-access, public beach is open from sunrise to sunset and is located on Dubai’s northern shoreline past Port Rashid, just a hop, skip, and jump from Centara Mirage Beach Resort and Hotel Riu Dubai.

It welcomes family, friends, and your four-legged companions to splish and splash to your hearts’ content.

Here is the exact location of Dubai Islands Beach:

Plenty of things to do…

Not only is this another perfect place to score a few tan lines but there are also plenty of outdoor activities and facilities to make for the perfect day. Beachgoers can play beach volleyball or football, as well as get out into the water on a paddleboard or a kayak. Water sports enthusiasts can participate in a variety of non-motorised water activities with Blue Safari.

Your pets will be able to frolic, play and swim in the ocean to their heart’s desire, making this beach one of the only spots in the city where dogs can swim in Dubai’s crystal-clear waters. Bliss.

Fully operational F&B concepts will be making their way to this strip of heaven by the end of the year, all of which will be pet friendly, so your four-legged friends will never have to leave your side.

This gorgeous new beach location is accessible by road and water transportation, so if you’re lucky enough to own a boat, you can opt to dock your vessel at the Nakheel Marina Dubai Islands, before descending upon the shores.

Dubai Islands Beach, Dubai Islands, near Deira past port Rashid, open 24/7 daily, free to access, pet friendly.