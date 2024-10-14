Every little bit helps…

The UAE has launched a nationwide campaign called UAE Stands with Lebanon across all of its emirates. From October 13 to October 21, gather supplies including clothes and non-perishable food items and drop them off at Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue, Warehouse 46, to bring much-needed help to the people of Lebanon.

The drop-off centre will open from 10am to 6pm for the public to donate cash or towards the food, children’s, and women’s packages such as dates, flour, tea bags, cans of tuna, canned chickpeas, oil, pasta, sugar, canned beans, rice, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, female sanitary pads, nappies, blankets, jackets, and towels.

Food items should have a minimum expiry date of six months, and all clothing must be new. Cash donations can be deposited in the Red Crescent donation box.

On Saturday, October 12, Expo City Dubai held a donation drive where over 4000 volunteers contributing 200 tonnes of food supplies, relief materials and shelter equipment. In Abu Dhabi, a donation drive, which took place at the Abu Dhabi Ports on Sunday, October 13, collected 250 tonnes of aid, with volunteers packing over 10,000 baskets of supplies.

On September 30, after the first attack on Lebanon – His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, directed the provision of USD 100 million in urgent relief packages to the people of Lebanon.

HH Sheikh Mohamed has now also directed USD30 million in aid for displaced Lebanese people in Syria. More than 200,000 Lebanese have fled across the border amid Israeli air strikes, the UN said. The UAE has also sent six planes with 205 tonnes of aid to assist civilians.

Images: WAM