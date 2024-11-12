From Dubai’s first carnival to an iconic cycling event…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like an 24-hour cycling challenge, the UAE”s first Luche Libre festival, a family-friendly brunch, epic concerts, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 wonderful things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, November 8

Take part in a 24-hour cycling challenge

This weekend, take your fitness to the next level with Veo Ride’s 24-hour cycling class at Dubai Creek Harbour, as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024. From 10am on Friday to 10am on Saturday, push your endurance in 24 one-hour cycling sessions led by master trainer Marwan Albanna. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, it’s a chance to challenge yourself and enjoy a fun, high-energy atmosphere. Plus, score some exclusive gifts from Squatwolf to remember the adrenaline-packed experience.

Veo Ride, Dubai Creek Harbour. Friday, Nov 8 to Saturday, Nov 9, veofitness.com

Visit a cool streetwear pop-up

This weekend, head to City Walk for the grand opening of New Balance in City Walk. Celebrate with the “Sneak Back” event from November 6 to 0, featuring a 2000s-themed party with a life DJ, a charm station to personalise your sneakers, a build-your-own açaí bar, and a candy station filled with nostalgic sweets. Plus, snap some retro photos at the booth, grab a disposable Kodak camera, and tune into a live podcast on sneaker culture with experts Edmund Jay and Mark.

New Balance, City Walk, Dubai. Nov 6 to 9. @newbalance_me

Go for after-work drinks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Looking for a chic new spot to enjoy sunset drinks and dinner by the sea? Check out the newly launched DRIFT Sea Lounge, an open-air, beachside bar and lounge with stunning views of Dubai’s skyline. With a Mediterranean-inspired menu that’s all about sharing, you’ll find everything from seabass ceviche to Wagyu beef and premium oysters, served up in a sleek, luxurious setting. Every Friday, Riviera Night brings a taste of the South of France, complete with a curated menu, live entertainment, and a fun pétanque game to kick off the weekend in style.

DRIFT Sea Lounge, One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh. Riviera Night every Friday, 8pm to 11pm. Packages start from AED 295. @driftbeachdubai

Attend the UAE’s first Lucha Libre fest

This Saturday, get ready for an unforgettable evening at Lucha Libre Fest, the UAE’s first authentic Lucha Libre event, at Dubai’s Warehouse Four. On November 9, experience the high-energy world of Mexican wrestling, featuring legendary luchadores like Tinieblas Jr., Huracán Ramírez Jr., and Lady Apache in a thrilling show of acrobatics, daring stunts, and fierce battles between good and evil. Celebrate Mexican culture with this family-friendly, action-packed event that brings the spirit of Lucha Libre to life.

Lucha Libre Fest, Warehouse Four, Dubai, November 9, 7pm, Dhs200. virginmegastore.ae

Saturday, November 9

Check out a family-friendly brunch

It’s a family-friendly Bavarian spectacular at Ernst in 25hours Hotel, where Oktoberfest vibes are felt every Saturday with charcuterie boards to start, followed by their famous non-halal knuckle and sausages served buffet-style, with free-flowing drinks. A sweet ending rounds out the fun – apple strudel with ice cream. Kids eat for free.

Ernst, 25hours Hotel One Central, Sat noon to 4pm, Dhs200 soft, Dhs300 house, Dhs400 sparkling and drafts. Tel: (0)4 210 2511. ernstbiergarten.com

See Beenie Man at Dubai’s first carnival

This Saturday, Dubai’s Butterfly Carnival Music Festival is turning up the heat at Dubai Media City Amphitheater! With over 30 artists across three epic stages, it’s a music lover’s paradise. Catch dancehall king Beenie Man on the Butterfly Main Stage, along with UK legends Rampage Sound and Heartless Crew bringing serious carnival vibes. For fans of Amapiano and Afrobeat, the Afroloud Stage is where it’s at, featuring Focalistic, Kamo Mphela, and DJ Pioneer spinning beats that’ll keep you dancing all night.

Butterfly Carnival Festival, Dubai Media City Amphitheater, Media City, Saturday, November 9. butterflycarnival.ae / @butterflycarnivaldxb

Watch a movie under the stars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Woofstock UAE (@woofstockuae)

This Saturday, you and the whole family will enjoy a flick under the stars at Dubai Islands Beach with your toes in the sand and your pup snuggled next to you with a movie night hosted by Woofstock. Admission is free, plus you’ll have complimentary popsicles from Pop Culture and Let it Dough! On the night, you will watch Benji. It follows two schoolchildren who make friends with an orphaned pup named Benji. However, danger befalls them and they get kidnapped by robbers. And of course, it’s the tail-wagging and superhero Benji to the rescue.

Dubai Islands Beach, free entry. @doggie_adventures_uae

Dance all night long

Iconic group, Keinemusik is gearing up to perform at the World Islands in Dubai at Soho Beach Island in Dubai this November. The opening of the highly anticipated Soho Beach Island in Dubai will be headlined by Adam Port, &ME, and Rampa. The concert will take place on Saturday, November 9. You will know Keinemuisk for their electric mix of deep house and liquid house. They have taken TikTok by storm with soundbites from sets, but have also released hits including Move, Thandaza, and countless other incredible remixes.

Keinemusik at the opening of Soho Beach Island, World Islands, Dubai, Nov 9, tickets from Dhs2,000, @sohobeachdxb platinumlist.net

Sunday, November 10

Pedal down Sheikh Zayed Road

Part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, Dubai Ride gives participants the chance to get active and smash their 30×30 goals while soaking in views of the city’s most famous landmarks. Choose between two routes: a 12km journey along Sheikh Zayed Road for those looking for a scenic ride, or a 4km family-friendly option that winds through Downtown Dubai, passing icons like Burj Khalifa, Museum of the Future, and Dubai Opera.

dubairide.com

House every weekend

Taking over Soul Beach at JA The Resort for two days of epic festival fun will be the return of Defected. Saturday will see festival goers having a blast by the beach, while Sunday will take place poolside. The line-up features huge DJs like Gorgon City, Folamour, Eats Everything, Sam Divine, and more. Tickets start from Dhs250.

Defected Dubai, Soul Beach, Nov 9 and 10, ticket prices start from Dhs250. @dubaidancedistrict

Get your roast dinner fix

Craving a taste of classic British comfort food? Head to Qwerty at Media One Hotel for their new Sunday roast. Guests can choose between a choice of beef, lamb, or a mix of both, served with all the classic sides—think roast potatoes, glazed carrots, Yorkshire pudding, and more. Start with a prawn cocktail, and save room for trifle or bread & butter pudding.

QWERTY, Ground Floor, Media One Hotel, Sunday from 12.30pm to 9.30pm. Dhs175 per person. @qwertydxb

Get creative

DIFC Art Nights runs for nine days from Thursday, November 7 to 15, and it’s quite a special edition as it commemorates the 20th anniversary of DIFC. Along with public art displays (from local and international artists), exclusive panel talks, art performances, live art installations and musical entertainment, get stuck in fun workshops by Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children at Gate Village from 5-9pm. The workshops will include introductions to pottery on wheel, painting on ceramics, linocut and typography. Additionally, DIFC in collaboration with The Happy Box, will present the “20 Forms of Art” workshops, featuring abstract art, mosaic art, Islamic art, origami, quilling, sculpture and watercolor among others.

DIFC Art Nights, Nov 7 to 15, @difc

Images: Provided/Social