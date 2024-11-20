It’s set to be a huge month in Dubai for restaurant openings, shows, and events…

The final month of the year is here, and with it comes an endless list of exciting new things to do. From huge artists like Stormzy and Lionel Richie, exciting foodie openings including Sexy Fish, Sirene and Bar Des Pres, and plenty of festive fun.

Here are 20 brilliant things to look forward to in Dubai this December.

December 1: Enjoy the sound of the Sevens

Rounding out an epic weekend of festival fun at The Sevens Stadium, get ready to Vossi Bop as Stormzy headlines at the Emirates Dubai 7s on Sunday December 1. Expect to hear Stormzy bringing tracks including Big for your Boots and Shut Up to the Frequency on 8 Stage. Tickets start from Dhs425.

Stormzy x Emirates Dubai 7s, Sevens Stadium, Dubai, Dec 1, from Dhs425. dubairugby7s.com

December 1 to 3: Celebrate Eid Al Etihad with a fireworks display



On the occasion of Eid Al Etihad, formerly National Day, dazzling fireworks will illuminate the skies over the long weekend. On December 1, Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR will light up at 8pm. On December 2, Hatta skies will sparkle at 8pm, followed by Dubai Festival City Mall at 9.10pm. The mesmerising burst of colour and excitement will conclude on December 3 at Al Seef at 9pm. At Riverland at Dubai Parks & Resorts, there will be two fireworks displays at 7pm and 9.30pm on Sunday December 1 and Monday December 2 to mark Eid Al Etihad. You’ll also be able to see fireworks in Dubai at Global Village. As well as the two regular shows on Friday November 29 and Saturday November 30, there will be daily fireworks for Eid Al Etihad right through until December 3.

Various locations, Dec 1 to 3. eidaletihad.ae

From December 4: Check out a haute London hotspot

Sexy Fish is one of London’s most glittering restaurants – and it’s opening in Dubai on December 4. The avant-garde Asian restaurant, which specialises in Japanese cuisine in a high-octane environment, will debut in DIFC atop the exciting new Innovation One building, promising. The venue is known for its opulent and glamorous interiors, which is exactly what we can expect from Sexy Fish Dubai.

Sexy Fish Dubai, Innovation One, DIFC, opening December 4. @sexyfishdxb

December 6 to January 5: Take the little ones to see Santa at a Grotto

Bringing the North Pole to Dubai, The Grotto is coming to Dubai Ice Rink at Dubai Mall this December. Think walking in a winter wonderland through Candy Cane Land, passing through the Enchanted Forest, a trip to the Merry Mailroom, and a visit to Santa’s cosy cabin. Running from December 6 until January 5, The Grotto will open from 10am to midnight daily, with visitors able to book 10-minute windows for entry. Tickets are on sale now, here, priced at Dhs149 for children and Dhs99 for every accompanying adult, with at least one adult and one child required per booking, and a maximum of five guests allowed. Babies under 12 months are free.

The Grotto Dubai, Dubai Mall Ice Rink, 10am to midnight, December 6 to January 5, from Dhs149. @thegrottodubai

December 6 to 9: Get your thrills in the capital as Abu Dhabi Grand Prix returns

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the final race of the F1 calendar, and it returns to Yas Marina Circuit from December 6 to 8. The on- and off-grid spectacle isn’t just about the thrilling Formula 1 race, it also comes with headline performances from Maroon 5, Muse and Eminem, brunches and after parties aplenty, and so much more. See our full guide here.

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, December 5 to 8, from Dhs750. abudhabigp.com

From December 6: See a mesmerising drone show at JBR

The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) calendar features an action-packed line-up of concerts, festivals and pop-ups – as well as all the fantastic deals – across 38 days from December 6, 2024 to January 12, 2025. And one of the star attractions of DSF – the incredible drone show – is set to return for this year’s 30th anniversary edition. The DSF drone show lights up the skies at Bluewaters and The Beach opposite JBR every day from December 6 until the end of DSF with not one, but two displays. You’ll be able to catch it at 8pm and 10pm each evening. For true fans of wow-worthy theatrics, an all-new pyro-drones show will take place on December 13 at The Beach, JBR. Pairing a dazzling pyrotechnic display with skydive stunts, all backdropped by Ain Dubai, you’ll be able to catch it at 8pm.

The Beach opposite JBR and Bluewaters, daily, Dec 6 2024 until Jan 12 2025, 8pm and 10pm, free. visitdubai.com

December 6 to 31: Embrace a magical winter wonderland at two iconic Christmas markets

Winter City will make a welcome return to Expo City Dubai from December 6 to 31 transforming Al Wasl Plaza into a magical toy factory in partnership with Toys R Us. Inside the festive wonderland, families can meet Santa Claus, post their letters to Santa in the giant letterbox, wander around the North Pole Market, and dive into fun-filled workshops hosted by Santa’s elves, from cookie decorating to festive crafts. And one of the most popular festive market’s, Fort Island at Madinat Jumeirah, will also return for 2024, running from December 6 to 31. Free to enter, the market is spread out across 1,750 square metres of the souk, and features a huge 36-foot Christmas tree adorned with shiny baubles, stars and candy canes. There will be plenty of festive food and drinks to fuel up on (mulled wine, anyone?). The little ones’ faces will be shining bright with a snow fight zone, bungee jumping, a North Pole train ride, and a Venetian carousel. Make memories by taking an Abra with Santa and decorating your own gingerbread houses.

From December 7: Enjoy dinner with a view at a duo of new restaurant



ICD Brookfield Place is set to get a double serving of culinary excellence from December 7, with the opening of two London exports. From Paris and London comes Bar des Prés, a Franco-East Asian restaurant helmed by star chef Cyricl Lignac. Making its mark on the DIFC dining scene this December, the restaurant promises French sophistication, Japanese individuality, and breathtaking Dubai views from its lofty 51st floor location. Then there’s Il Gattopardo, inspired by its namesake novel, it’s a sultry and frivolous ode to the glamour of the Italian Riviera. The restaurant has a glamorous nostalgia to its aesthetic, inviting guests to embrace their own slice of La Dolce Vita over leisurely lunches, after-work aperitivo, and late-night date nights.

Il Gattopardo and Bar Des Pres, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, opening December 7. @gattopardodubai

December 12: See a festive film in the sky



Aura Skypool is screening a Christmas classic, The Holiday, for one night only. Priced at Dhs650 and with space for just 50 guests, it includes free-flowing bubbles, festive canapes, a bento box for dinner and of course, the film screening backdropped by panoramic views.

Aura Skypool, Level 50, Palm Tower, Thursday December 12, Dhs650. Tel: (0)4 566 2121. auraskypool.com

December 13 to 15: Get down with the cool kids at Sole DXB

The excitement is real as Dubai’s iconic homegrown music and culture festival, Sole DXB, gears up for its 12th edition this December. Headliners include British soul singer James Blake performing on Friday, December 13; dreamy afrobeats/R&B singer-songwriter, Tems taking the stage on Saturday, December 14; and legendary hip-hop band The Roots on Sunday, December 15. The festival will take place over three nights and two days and will feature the best of regional and international live music, DJ sets, fashion, food, film screenings, talks, workshops, sports tournaments and youth clinics. Be prepared for exclusive drops, interactive experiences and creative activations across fashion, tech, accessories and more. Read more here.

Sole DXB, Dubai Design District, Dec 13 to 15, 2024, tickets from Dhs395 @soledxb sole.digital

Until December 14: We’ll be Singin’ in the Rain at Dubai Opera



Making its Middle Eastern debut in Dubai, Singin’ in the Rain heads to Dubai Opera for two weeks of Hollywood golden age charm. Enjoy its timeless musical melodies, live rain on stage, and a critically acclaimed production from West End theatre director, Jonathan Church. Tickets from Dhs340.

Singin’ in the Rain, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Nov 30 to Dec 14, prices from Dhs340. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

December date TBC: Challenge your mates to a round of mini-golf

First announced last summer, London’s popular crazy golf venue, Swingers, is opening on Bluewaters Island later this year. Each Swingers venue is made to look and feel like an English country club, bringing nature indoors with plants and trees and windmill-themed golf courses. In Dubai, the super-sized 22,000 square foot venue will be set over two floors, and feature three fun-filled crazy golf courses. Each one will have a classic English theme: there will be a hot air balloon course, a waterwheel course and a clock tower course. So, get ready to challenge your mates over a bit of competitive fun. And new and exclusive to the Dubai venue will be a first-of-its-kind speakeasy, where you’ll be able to enjoy drinks in a private bar and a luxe crazy golf course, perfect for adding a VIP touch to a get-together with friends or private event.

Swingers Dubai, Bluewaters Island, opening December. @swingers_uae

December 14: Sing along with a Latin superstar

Latin megastar, Ricky Martin, known for such silk-hipped pop bangers as Livin’ La Vida Loca, She Bangs, and Vente Pa’ Ca, is coming to Dubai. He’ll be bringing his ‘Ricky Marin Live‘ world tour to the Coca-Cola Arena on December 14, with tickets priced from Dhs299. Gotta, gotta, gotta la vida local!

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk Dubai, Dubai, Dec 14, tickets from Dhs299. Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

December 14 to 22: Celebrate silly season at Winter District



New location, same fabulous festive fun – Winter District heads to Dubai Media City Amphitheatre from December 14. Transforming it into a fun-filled winter wonderland filled with twinkling fairy lights, festive décor, and holiday cheer, expect a Santa’s grotto, snow park, ice rink, market, and a cosy Alpine-inspired lounge.

Winter District, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Dec 14 to 22, 2024. 12pm to 12am. @winter.district

From mid-December check in for a playful new staycation

Ennismore Hotels are set to expand their portfolio of Dubai properties with the arrival of Mama Shelter Dubai, and it’s opening this month. The 197 key hotel will open in Business Bay. The playful brand, born in Paris in 2008, now has hotels all over Europe, known for their cheeky decor and casual, welcoming vibe, which is exactly what we can look forward to here. For dining, the all-day dining restaurant is designed like a cosy cantina on the hotel’s fourth floor. Tucked behind the stage, a hidden speakeasy-style bar will be a cool late-night haunt for revelry and mixology. There’s also a ground floor Italian trattoria, where hearty Italian classics just like nonna would have made them await. A roaring pizza oven will also serve up woodfired pizzas. Room rates start from Dhs1,020 per room per night for the entry level Medium Mama rooms.

Mama Shelter Dubai, Business Bay, opens December, from Dhs1,020. mamashelter.com

December 17: Enjoy a unique sushi collab on court

Matcha Club and Kokoro Hand Roll bar are teaming up for a one-night-only experience, that will see Matcha Club’s padel court transformed into a a pop-up sushi bar, with three sushi bar each seating 8 to 10. The owners and operators of Kokoro, Tamer El Khayat and Faisal Yabroudi will guide diners through an authentic, chef’s-choice dining adventure in a unique open-air setting. There’s two seatings, one at 7pm and one at 9.15pm, and it’s Dhs650.

Matcha Club x Kokoro, Al Quoz, 7pm and 9.15pm, Dhs650. @kokoro.dxb

From early December: Tuck in at a beloved Beirut restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meat the Fish Dubai (@meatthefishdubai)

Beirut-born Mediterranean dining destination, Meat the Fish, is set to make its debut in Dubai, within the highly-anticipated Jumierah Marsa Al Arab hotel this December. From the team behind February 30 and The Theater – 7 Management – the Beirut-export, Meat the Fish, will be one of 10 new restaurants opening up inside the five-star resort. The casual dining spot is known for its stunning interiors, delicious Mediter-Asian cuisine, and warm Lebanese hospitality.

Meat the Fish, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai, opening December. meatthefish.com

December 28: Party at the harbour with Black Coffee



Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee returns to Dubai Harbour to round-out the year with an unforgettable set of his signature ethereal house sound on December 28. Tickets start from Dhs195.

Black Coffee, Dubai Harbour, Saturday December 28, from Dhs195. @thenightleague / platinumlist.net

From December: Soak up the sun at a gorgeous new beach club



Building on the smash-hit success of homegrown Greek restaurant Gaia, Fundamental Hospitality will bring Aegean-inspired luxury to J1 Beach with the opening of Sirene Beach by Gaia. Expect hidden bars, a restaurant with seating for up to 400, a golden beach, a swimming pool, 300 sunbeds and an array of luxe cabanas.

Sirene by Gaia, J1 Beach, opening December. @sirene_dxb

December 31: Party All Night Long with Lionel Richie at Atlantis, The Palm

Atlantis, The Palm is set to welcome the one and only Lionel Richie to headline its 2024 New Year’s Eve Party on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. The legendary soul and R&B singer is sure to belt out his hit singles such as Hello, Endless Love, All Night Long, Dancing On The Ceiling, We Are The World, and Say You, Say Me, and many more. Packages for the New Year’s Eve gala dinner start from Dhs6,500 for adults and Dhs4,500 for children aged 4 to 13, with children under 3 going free. Read all the details here.

Lionel Richie at Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dec 31, from Dhs6,500. @atlantisthepalm