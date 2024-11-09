A great mix…

Cooler days are here (sporadically, anyway), and with that, we’re on the brink of yet another weekend. From great eats to monster trucks, here are 9 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, November 8

Discover 62 reasons to head to Ray’s Bar

If stunning views and innovative cocktails are what you need to close out the week in style, look no further than (from) Ray’s Bar, at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers. All the way up on Level 62, this is the ideal spot for a night out.

Ray’s Bar, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Wed 6pm to 1am, Thurs and Fri 6pm to 2am, Saturdays 4.30pm to 2am. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. @raysbarabudhabi

Relax and enjoy this cool new Parisian patisserie

Majlis by Pierre Hermé is now open at Rosewood Abu Dhabi, ready to curb all your cravings for heavenly pâtisseries. Blend Parisian artistry with Arabian heritage and you have this gorgeous new venue. But first, check out our review here.

Majlis by Pierre Hermé, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, 7am to 11pm daily. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. @rosewoodabudhabi

Get lost…in Shanghai

Wondering what we’re on about? This brand new brunch is a share-style concept at Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, and the specially-curated menu includes standout creations such as sumptuous Peking duck with caviar, unique dim sum creations like lobster lychee and yuzu pearl, jasmine tea-smoked wagyu beef ribs, a Szechuan-style wonton, and almond soft-shell crab. Enjoy with signature cocktails.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Fridays 6pm to 10pm, from Dhs538. @hakkasanabudhabi

Saturday, November 9

Let heavy metal and bright lights entertain you…

While you might’ve caught monster trucks in the capital when they visited in the June, this is a whole another experience. For the first time ever, a Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, and fans in the UAE capital can get set for metal crunching, bright-light entertainment as these mean machines put on a show to remember from November 8 to 10.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 8 to 10, from Dhs145. livenation.me

Watch the world’s best take a swing on Yas

The 19th edition of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship returns to Yas Links this weekend, and in addition to all the action on the green, there will also be unmissable entertainment to be enjoyed throughout the day in the championship village. Star players will include golfing legend Rory McIlroy as well as Thriston Lawrence and Robert MacIntyre. General admission tickets are free and offer access to the golf course to watch all the action.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Yas Links, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 7 to 10. @adgolfchamps

Sim-ply too good to miss…

This Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, Sim Sim, at Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas invites families to indulge in a unique market-inspired brunch experience. Recognised for its high-quality dishes and vast selection, the Market Brunch offers you a lively atmosphere enhanced by live music performances, creating the perfect backdrop for a fabulous family-friendly feast.

The Market Brunch, Sim Sim, Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 1pm to 4pm, Dhs390 soft, Dhs515 house, Dhs615 bubbles. @saadiyatrotana

Sunday, November 10

Explore a charming new eat on Al Maryah Island

Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur, of Masterchef India fame, has brought Pincode to The Galleria Al Maryah Island – and this brand new opening in the capital boasts a menu of authentic flavours and stunning interiors. Head over to one of Abu Dhabi’s leading dining and lifestyle destinations to see What’s On at this exciting new restaurant.

Pincode, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 10am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight. Tel: (0)2 234 0111. @pincode.uae

Swing by the Urban Market Festival

Making its debut in the capital, the Urban Market Festival returns for its third edition, promising a grand experience at Manarat Al Saadiyat. This marvellous marketplace boasts over 40 vendors with a mix of thrift, vintage, and streetwear clothing, plus accessories and homegrown brands. There’s also lively performances with an exciting line up of local DJs and bands, a free flow dance battle, a beauty bar and great pop-ups such as Miss Lily’s Jerk Shack and Caribbean cookout, where you can enjoy authentic flavours and fun.

Urban Market, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, November 8 to 10, 3pm onwards, Dhs25. urbanmarketconcept.com

Enjoy the amazing Sheikh Zayed Festival

Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Festival is back to thrill families from until February 28 in the Al Wathba area, with 27 countries, 6,000 events, 1,000 performances and the Union Parade headlining this year’s edition. There’s a lot more to know about it – and here’s our handy guide. Enjoy.

Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, November 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025, Dhs10. @zayedfestival