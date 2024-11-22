Dhs74 tickets for Coldplay Abu Dhabi go on sale today

This is not a drill…

If you missed out first (second, third or fourth) time around on Coldplay Abu Dhabi tickets then take note: there’s one final chance to get your hands on them.

For every gig, Coldplay release a limited run of Infinity Tickets for USD20 (Dhs74) that ensure all fans are able to be part of the experience. And these Infinity Tickets for Coldplay Abu Dhabi go on sale today, Friday November 22 at 12pm. You’ll be able to get them via infinity.coldplay.com

There are a few conditions. Tickets must be purchased in pairs, with only two tickets available per person. You’re not able to select your seat, with the Infinity Tickets randomly assigned throughout the venue. So, they could be limited-view seats, lower or upper-level seating, or the general admission standing tickets. Those that manage to get their hands on the Infinity Tickets will only be able to collect their tickets on the day, which is is when you’ll find out where the seats are. You’ll need to present a valid photo ID, confirmation number, and the credit card used for purchase, so reselling these tickets is strictly not allowed.

There will be Dhs74 tickets released for Coldplay’s gigs at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on all dates, meaning you’ll have a chance at getting the cheaper Coldplay tickets for the gigs on January 9, 11, 12 and 24.

Back in September, fans of Coldplay in the UAE scrambled to get their hands on tickets for the band’s Music of the Sphere’s tour date in Abu Dhabi, with three further dates added to respond to demand. But many still missed out – so if that was you, this is your sign to try and get hold of these tickets.

When the Music of the Spheres tour lands in Abu Dhabi, fans can expect to hear some of the biggest tracks from their ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, including We Pray and Feels Like I’m Falling In Love. But those who’ve been listening to Chris Martin and co since the beginning of their musical journey can also look forward to belting out some of the biggest anthems from their backlog of mega hits, including Yellow, The Scientist, Clocks, Fix You, Viva La Vida, Paradise, A Sky Full Of Stars, and Adventure Of A Lifetime.