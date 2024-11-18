The biggest restaurant, bar and beach club openings coming to Dubai in 2024

Keep these on your radar…

Dubai is a city that never stands still with new venues popping up all of the time. We’re bringing you the inside scoop on some of the most exciting bars, restaurants and beach clubs opening in Dubai in the coming months.

November

Bâoli

Renowned for its haute cuisine and A-list guestlist, Bâoli Dubai will open at J1 Beach on Thursday November 21. A fusion of the vibrant spirit of South East Asia and the refined ambience of the French Riviera, Bâoli Dubai will be a day-to-night destination. Set over 2,000 square metres, this luxurious new addition to the city’s dining and nightlife scene comes complete with a pool and beach, a pretty petal-shaped sun deck, a relaxed sunset lounge, a restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, and a speakeasy bar called the Moon Room. By day, expect a more chilled ambience for tan topping and luxurious relaxation, whether you’re reclining on one of the plush loungers or taking a dip in the pool. Or for a VIP day out, the private cabanas on the sun deck are the place to book for enjoying prime access to the pool As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Bâoli welcomes guests for sundowners at the Sunset Lounge, dining in the restaurant, and imbibing until the early hours at the speakeasy bar. As diner turns to dancing, pulsing DJ sets, live acts, and master mixology dictate the tempo, with the Bâoli’s new speakeasy the places to see and be seen after-dark.

Bâoli, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, opening November 21. @baoli.dubai

African Queen

Exotic fine dining restaurant African Queen is opening its first outpost outside of Europe at J1 Beach this November. From the French Riviera, the cult-followed restaurant is inspired by French culture and African flavours. Guests can expect Chef Paludetto’s signature Mediterranean dishes, from truffle pizza cooked over a wood fire to traditional niçoise with tuna, as well as exotic cocktails in a casual atmosphere.

African Queen, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, opening November. @africanqueen_dubai

Kaimana Beach

For top notch food and cocktails by the sea, look no further than Kaimana. Meaning ‘spirit of the ocean’ in Polynesian, Kaimana Beach will serve up a tropical Asian/Polynesian inspired menu, inventive cocktails, and an immersive beachfront experience.

Kaimana Beach, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, opening November. @kaimanabeachdubai

Sakhalin

Opening its third outpost in J1 Beach later this year, Sakhalin is a Michelin-Star awarded restaurant from Moscow. The restaurant is renowned for its unique Mediterranean and Asian recipes using both local and Far Eastern products to create a memorable dining experience. In Dubai, the J1 Beach outpost will be both an upscale restaurant and stylish beach club, inviting guests to enjoy the flavours of star chef Vladimir Mukhin in both a relaxed beach setting and refined restaurant.

Sakhalin, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, opening November. @sakhalin.dubai

Frou Frou

For a touch of chic Parisian brasserie Frou Frou will open its first international outpost at The Lana Promenade in November, following on from the recent opening of Dragonfly, also at The Lana Promenade. Guests can expect classic French-inspired dishes, including foie gras, black caviar, and a seafood display, as well as artisanal cheeses from a dedicated sommelier, pastries, and a multi-sensory cocktail menu. The contemporary space will boast two dining areas, an open kitchen, outdoor terrace, and wine room. Sounds magnifique.

Froufrou, The Lana Promenade, The Lana – Dorchester Collection, Business Bay, opening November. @frou.frou.dubai

Gatsby

Known and loved in Barcelona for its incredible dinner shows inspired by the Great Gatsby, Gatsby is set to open on Palm Jumeirah this November. Gatsby Dubai invites guests to enjoy a sultry dinner show experience, followed by dancing into the early hours in a club-like environment. So, dust off your feathers and get ready to don your sequins, as this is sure to be a fabulous roaring twenties party you won’t want to miss…

Gatsby, West Side, Nakheel Mall Rooftop, opening November. @gatsby_dxb

Swingers

First announced last summer, London’s popular crazy golf venue, Swingers, is opening on Bluewaters Island later this year. Each Swingers venue is made to look and feel like an English country club, bringing nature indoors with plants and trees and windmill-themed golf courses. In Dubai, the super-sized 22,000 square foot venue will be set over two floors, and feature three fun-filled crazy golf courses. Each one will have a classic English theme: there will be a hot air balloon course, a waterwheel course and a clock tower course. So, get ready to challenge your mates over a bit of competitive fun. And new and exclusive to the Dubai venue will be a first-of-its-kind speakeasy, where you’ll be able to enjoy drinks in a private bar and a luxe crazy golf course, perfect for adding a VIP touch to a get-together with friends or private event.

Swingers Dubai, Bluewaters Island, opening November. @swingers_uae

Duck & Waffle

London’s iconic restaurant Duck & Waffle is also making its way to the brand-new Innovation One tower in DIFC. Set to open this November, the London-born sensation will bring its playful take on comfort food, inventive cocktails, and vibrant atmosphere, to a sprawling 10,000 square-foot space overlooking the Burj Khalifa. Inside, guests will enjoy a 360-degree chef’s bar, an open kitchen, a greenhouse-inspired dining area, a perforated metal tree and lush greenery framing stunning views of the Burj Khalifa. The restaurant’s signature dish is–of course – duck and waffle – a decadent combination of crispy duck leg confit, fried duck egg, and mustard maple syrup.

Duck & Waffle, Innovation One, Concourse Level, DIFC, Dubai, opening November. @duckandwaffledubai

Maison Revka

Already renowned in Paris and St Tropez, in Dubai Maison Revka will be a beachfront destination for dining and imbibing on the shores of Delano Dubai. Set to open soon, it will join the hotel’s existing venues, which includes Italian restaurant Tutto Passa and Miami’s former celeb haunt, Rose Bar. Maison Revka provides a rich and regal gastronomic and aesthetic journey, inspired by the fictional residence of a Slavic bourgeois family, who relocated after the revolution to Paris in the 20th Century. A collision of Slavic culture and Parisian glamour creates a place that’s sophisticated and refined, with minute attention to detail. A first for the brand, at Maison Revka Dubai guests can enjoy days spent lazing by the sparkling swimming pool, lined with luxurious sunbeds and exclusive cabanas.

Maison Revka, Delano Dubai, Bluewaters, opening November. @maisonrevka_dubai

Sexy Fish

With decor by Damien Hirst, an exclusive address in London’s Mayfair, and a celeb clientele that includes Johnny Depp, Kate Moss and Kendall Jenner, Sexy Fish is one of London’s most glittering restaurants – and it’s opening in Dubai. The avant-garde Asian restaurant, which specialises in Japanese cuisine in a high-octane environment, is set to open in Dubai this November. This will be the fourth brand of Sexy Fish, joining the original in London, plus Miami, and their newest opening, Manchester. Sexy Fish is known for its opulent and glamourous interiors, which is exactly what we can expect when the venue opens in Dubai.

Sexy Fish Dubai, Innovation Hub, DIFC, opening November. @sexyfish_dubai

December

1920

New to DIFC from d.ream comes 1920, a 52nd floor bar at ICD Brookfield Place set to time travel you back 100 years. This gorgeous Art Deco bar will come with an array of luxurious event spaces, designed for both business and leisure. The beating heart will be a 78-seater bar with stunning city vistas, where guests can sip creative cocktails and vintage Champagne. On the design front, there’s a nod to soaring Manhattan skyscrapers and vintage glamour, creating a space that fuses all the best bits of both old and new.

1920, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, opening late 2024. Bar des Prés Already found in Paris and London’s Mayfair, Bar des Prés is helmed by star chef Cyril Lignac, and will open on December 7 on the 51st floor of ICD Brookfield Place. A restaurant known for its inventive Franco and East Asian fusions, the menu will be packed with Lignac’s signature flair, pairing seasonal ingredients with traditional techniques. In a space that oozes Parisian grandeur in DIFC, expect to dine on a menu of dishes like green asparagus with caramelised miso; crunchy crab & avocado galette with madras and delicate sushi plates. The dessert menu, which pays homage to the chef’s training as a mastery pastry chef, looks set to be standout, with options like guanaja chocolate soufflé and pecan praline mille-feuille. Bar Des Prés, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, opening late 2024.

BrewDog

Renowned Scottish brewer BrewDog is set to open its first craft beer bar (and undoubtably your favourite new local) in Dubai this year on Bluewaters Island. Known for its exceptional quality beers, including the record-breaking world’s strongest beer, Strength in Numbers at 57.8% ABV, BrewDog also stands out with its quirky and instantly recognisable branding,. Expect to be sipping on creative beer names such as Elvis Juice, Hazy Jane, and Wingman.

BrewDog, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. @brewdogofficial

China Tang

Get ready to get your fix of Cantonese fine dining at China Tang, opening soon at The Lana Promenade at Dorchester in Business Bay. It’s a fitting location for the Middle East’s first outpost of China Tang, with the original being housed in the iconic Dorchester Hotel in London. And you won’t have long to wait to check it out, as it’s set to open in the final quarter of the year. The upscale Cantonese restaurant is inspired by the art-deco era of 1930s Shanghai, and is known and loved for its classic Chinese and Cantonese dishes, as well as its signature Peking Duck, so we can’t wait to check out the menu at the brand’s upcoming Dubai venue.

China Tang, The Lana Promenade at Dorchester, Business Bay, opening November. @chinatangdxb

Hanu

Opening in the latter half of 2024 will be Hanu, an upscale new Korean restaurant from Sunset Hospitality, who are also behind Italian restaurant, Signor Sassi. Although we don’t know much about it yet, it’s set to be a family-friendly restaurant that serves contemporary Korean flavours in a traditional setting, with star Chef Moon, Sunset’s culinary director, at the helm.

Hanu, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, opening Q4. @hanu_dubai

Il Gattopardo

Inspired by its namesake novel, a sultry and frivolous ode to the glamour of the Italian Riviera awaits at Il Gattopardo. Chef Massimo Pasquarelli will lead the culinary brigade, presenting a menu of modern masterful Italian classics. Dishes to look forward to include gamberi, sicilian mazara prawns, and stracciatella agnolotti, alongside fresh flavourful seafood and decadent desserts. Welcoming diners to enjoy the charm and sophistication found in dazzling dining destinations Milan and Venice, the restaurant has a glamorous nostalgia to its aesthetic, inviting guests to embrace their own slice of La Dolce Vita over leisurely lunches, after-work aperitivo, and late-night date nights. After hours, an intimate lounge will come to life as the music is turned up and the lights are dimmed and resident DJs dictate the tempo.

Il Gattopardo, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, opening December 7. @gattopardodubai

La Baia by the Beach

Set to open before the end of the year, the chic beach club is inspired by the Amalfi Coast, and as such promises a charming taste of Italy on the shores of Jumierah. A showcase of Southern Italian flavours, dazzling and colourful decor, and sensational live performances that evoke the sense of summer on the Italian coast, it’s set to be a real sensory flight to one of the world’s most captivating places. The beach club will sit pretty by its own poolside, so whether you’re dining in the restaurant or lounging poolside, it’s set to be one of the most glamourous spots to see and be seen when it opens later this year.

La Baia by the Beach, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening December. @labaia.dubai

LÚNICO

Adding a little Spanish flair to the culinary line-up at J1 Beach will be Lúnico, opening in December. A fine dining restaurant and late night bar, it’s inspired by the four phases of the moon, and promises haute cuisine and master mixology in a sleek and sophisticated setting.

LUNICO, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, opening December. @lunico_ae

Meat The Fish

Beirut-born Mediterranean dining destination, Meat the Fish, is set to make its debut in Dubai, within the highly-anticipated Jumierah Marsa Al Arab hotel this November. From the team behind February 30 and The Theater – 7 Management – the Beirut-export, Meat the Fish, will be one of 10 new restaurants opening up inside the five-star resort. The casual dining spot is known for its stunning interiors, delicious Mediter-Asian cuisine, and warm Lebanese hospitality.

Meat the Fish, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai, opening November. meatthefish.com

Mimi Mei Fair

Pairing elegant aesthetics with upscale Chinese cuisine, MiMi Mei Fair promises show-stopping interiors with details everywhere you look. Blending oriental glamour with an eclectic, modern aesthetic, trinkets, antiques and artifacts from owner Samyukta’s personal collection will dot the multi-room space. Ancient folklore tales and whimsical 1920s Shanghai will inspire a restaurant interior that’s designed to be photographed.

MiMi Mei Fair, Downtown Dubai, opening autumn 2024. @mimimeifair.ae

Ninive Beach

Alongside Gigi, RIKAS Hospitality will also bring a shorefront iteration of their opulent Middle Eastern concept, Ninive, to J1 Beach. Already located at Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, the third Ninive in Dubai will be the first festive Middle Eastern beach club in Dubai. It will feature a restaurant, bar and pool, as well as beach loungers.

Ninive Beach, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, opening December. @ninivebeach

Relais de L’Entrecôte

It’s become somewhat of an institution in Paris, with people regularly queueing around the block to get a taste of its single-dish menu, the humble steak frites, and now Relais de L’Entrecôte is set to open in Dubai. Debuting before the end of the year at The Opus in Business Bay, replacing Basko, Relais de L’Entrecôte will bring the quintessential French brasserie experience to Downtown Dubai. Reinterpreting the family-run institution from Paris, the restaurant will be given a Dubai touch, while still oozing the charm and warmth of the cosy original in Paris. Think dark woods, bistro chairs, and retro posters and uniforms.

Relais de L’Entrecôte, The Opus, Business Bay, opening soon. @relaisdelentrecotedubai

Revolver

Revolver has been a smash hit success on the competitive Singapore restaurant scene since opening in 2021. And later this year diners in Dubai will be able to get a taste of Revolver’s woodfire Indian dishes, as the restaurant is opening in The Opus. The same sleek and sophisticated aesthetic found at the original will translate over to the 140-seater Dubai restaurant, with renders showcasing dark woods, a grand bar, and a roaring woodfire grill as some of the statement interiors. In Dubai, we can expect a similar look and feel, in a restaurant complete with counter seating and a woodfire and binchotan grill and tandoor.

Revolver, The Opus by Zaha Hadid, opening December. @revolver_dubai

Sirene Beach by Gaia

Promising Aegean-inspired luxury across a multi-dimensional space, Sirene Beach by Gaia promises hidden bars, a restaurant with seating for up to 400, a golden beach, a swimming pool, 300 sunbeds and an array of luxe cabanas. A range of cabanas and sun loungers will surround both the swimming pool and the beachfront, perfect for tan-topping by day. While those looking for a more formal dining experience will be able to book the restaurant, where chef Izu Ani helms the kitchen, offering a coastal iteration of the cuisine Gaia is known and loved for. Greek-Mediterranean fare will take centre stage, in a setting that is light and charming. Visitors won’t want to miss sundowners at Sirene, where guests can look forward to Myconian-style sundowners, served up to the sounds of a roster of resident DJs dictating the tempo.

Sirene by Gaia, J1 Beach, Jumeira 1, opening December. @sirenebygaia

TBC Crazy Horse A sizzling cabaret that’s been welcoming guests since the 1950s, it’s one of the hottest nightlife spots on the circuit in the French capital, and it’s sure to make an impact when it lands in Dubai. Although we don’t know exactly where Crazy Horse will open, we do know it will debut before the end of the year. If you’re not familiar with Crazy Horse Paris, the sultry dinner and a show venue is renowned for its dazzling dance shows, although we expect this to be toned down for the Dubai audience. Set against an intimate theatre-like space and housed in a former wine cellar in Paris, it’s adorned in varying shades of crimson, with lounge tables and spots at the bar all arranged to give the best views of the stage. Crazy Horse Dubai, location TBC. Girl and the Goose A notable figure in Dubai’s homegrown food scene is former-cabin-crew-turned-self-taught-chef, Gabriela Chamorro. Chef Gabriela saw her childhood dream come true when she began her underground dining experience, Girl and the Goose, inside her JBR apartment, four years ago. Since then, it’s become a supper club sensation with a cult following and an ever-growing waitlist. So much so, the Nicaraguan chef is now opening a permanent, licensed, restaurant in Business Bay, in partnership with Rosy Hospitality (the team behind Couqley). Girl and the Goose, Business Bay, Dubai. @girl.and.the.goose

