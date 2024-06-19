A complete guide to the restaurants at St Regis Gardens

It’s turning the rooftop of Nakheel Mall into a gastronomic hub, with some big-name restaurant openings…

As if the culinary array on the Palm Jumeirah wasn’t all-taste pleasing enough, a new dining destination has arrived. Say hello to St Regis Gardens, a culinary extension of The St Regis Dubai, The Palm.

Here, hotel guests and Dubai residents can dine at an array of top restaurants, with big international names opening alongside homegrown gems. The collection of restaurants at St Regis Gardens will further complement the hotel restaurants: all-day dining Cordelia and exceptional Anatolian restaurant Ruya. Plus the trio of concepts at the top of the Palm Tower, Aura Skypool, Sushisamba and CouCou.

Here’s everything we know so far.

Now open

Tresind Studio

Previously located in the Voco Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, Trèsind Studio became the first restaurant to open at St Regis Gardens in March 2022. Similar to the original Trèsind Studio, the new venue also seats just 20 people per seating, with an option of two seatings per night. The design of the new restaurant is understated, with simple yet elegant white-clothed tables, each with their own daintily decorated centre piece. If you’re unfamiliar, this two Michelin Star restaurant is helmed by Chef Himanshu Saini. Known for his creative concoctions in the kitchen, Chef Himanshu has built a strong fanbase in the city thanks to his drive to challenge common perceptions of Indian cuisine by showcasing flavours both new and familiar through a creative lens.

Trèsind Studio, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, Tue to Sun 6pm to 1am (seatings 6pm and 9pm). Tel: (0)58 895 1272. tresindstudio.com

Chez Wam

Chez Wam is helmed by renowned community chef Hadrien Villedieu, who has previously worked alongside the likes of Alain Passard, Joel Robuchon, and Jean-Pierre Vigato. Named after the French slang for ‘chez moi’ meaning ‘at mine’, it’s divided between a cosy bar, intimate restaurant, and a chef’s table counter experience where guests will be able to watch the culinary masters at work. If Dubai is a cultural melting pot, then Chez Wam is a culinary one. Influences from the Mediterranean coast are as present as those from the streets of Tokyo, all of them come from the memory bank of the man behind the menu. We imagine that if we went round to Chef Hadrien’s for dinner, this is what he’d feed us.

Chez Wam, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 410 6707. @chezwamdubai

Signor Sassi

London’s iconic Knightsbridge restaurant, Signor Sassi is now welcoming diners to the St Regis Gardens. Signor Sassi is as famed in London for its hearty portions of classic Italian cuisine as it is for its VIP clientele. The charm extends from the kitsch and maximalist decor, to the charming staff that all emulate the traditional Italian hospitality the London venue has been known and loved for since the 1980s. On the menu, you’ll find beautiful plates of antipasti, traditional pasta, succulent meat dishes, and beautifully presented seafood.

Signor Sassi Dubai, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 278 4848. signorsassidubai.com

Aretha

Aretha is for foodies and music lovers who are looking for a restaurant with it all: good food, good drinks, and great music. Guests can immerse themselves in the exceptional live performances, paying homage to the “Golden Era of music”: the swinging sixties and soulful seventies, while enjoying delicious food and creative cocktails. The international menu features dishes such as Wagyu beef rossini, grilled rock lobster, and, the chef’s signature dish, poached egg caviar with crispy potato and parmesan emulsion.

Aretha, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, Tues to Sun, 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 880 5242. @arethadubai

Leña

From top Andalusian chef Dani Garcia comes Leña, a sleek steakhouse at St Regis Gardens. A flame-inspired design leads the aesthetic of this contemporary dining space. Guests are welcomed into an impressive bar and lounge area, which then moves through into a decadent dining space backed by an expansive open kitchen, plus there’s a pretty terrace for dining alfresco. The menu is a meaty masterpiece with a dedicated steaks section, as well as premium cuts plus a selection of sharing plates like the Angus ribeye and roasted duck breast. But there’s also a whole ‘green section,’ featuring veggie options such as grilled avocado and a signature tomato salad.

St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, weekdays 6pm to 2am, weekends 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 453 7523. @lenadubai.dg Coming soon Hanu Opening in the latter half of 2024 will be Hanu, an upscale new Korean restaurant from Sunset Hospitality, who are also behind Italian restaurant, Signor Sassi. Although we don’t know much about it yet, it’s set to be a family-friendly restaurant that serves contemporary Korean flavours in a traditional setting, with star Chef Moon, Sunset’s culinary director, at the helm.

