Already a family favourite in Dubai, this huge indoor entertainment park is set to land in the capital next month…

Looking for a fun-filled spot to keep the kids entertained while you relax? Leo & Loona Kids Park, the epic indoor play area that opened in Dubai last year, is bringing its magic to Abu Dhabi with an even bigger location opening at Yas Mall this December.

This flagship location promises endless entertainment for little ones, featuring seven themed zones designed for children aged three to ten. From glow-in-the-dark slides and imaginative toddler areas to high-tech multimedia zones and a lively Toons & Disco space, there’s no shortage of activities to keep young adventurers busy.

While the kids explore, parents can kick back at the family restaurant, serving up a variety of nutritious meals and snacks. Expect everything from all-day breakfast and hearty salads to pizzas and burgers—plus plenty of kid-approved treats like smoothies and ice cream.

Whether you’re there for a casual day out or celebrating a special occasion, the park has you covered with top-notch facilities, including dedicated spaces for birthday parties and private events.

Entry prices start at Dhs179 for all-day access on weekdays and Dhs229 for all-day access on weekends. Children under two years old and adults go free.

Leo & Loona, Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi. Opening December 2024. leoloona.ae

Images: Provided