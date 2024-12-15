15 epic things to look forward to in Abu Dhabi this January

New restaurants, comedy gigs, and the little case of that Coldplay gig…

With the new year and new month fast approaching, there’s no better time to get your diary filled up. Start the year strong with a brunch at Zuma, or bookmark one of the upcoming Saadiyat Nights gigs for an evening of music under the stars. Plus we’ve got new openings, pop-up attractions and a new wellness festival.

Here are 15 epic things to look forward to in Abu Dhabi in January.

January 1: Kick off the year with a New Year’s Day brunch

If you want to keep the party going into 2025, then book yourself in for the New Year’s Day brunch at Zuma. The stalwart Japanese restaurant at The Galleria serves up a diverse brunch menu of all your favourite Zuma dishes from 12.30pm onwards.

Zuma, The Galleria Al Maryah, 12.30pm onwards, Dhs495 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs695 Champagne and sake, Dhs195 children aged four to 12. Tel: (0)2 401 5900. zumarestaurant.com

Until January 4: Retreat to the desert for Liwa Village

Approximately 150km southwest of the city, the Liwa desert unfolds in a seemingly endless sea of towering dunes and serene oases. And until January 4, it plays host to the Liwa Village Festival, delivering a festival that promises 23 days of adrenaline-pumping activities, cultural immersion, and non-stop entertainment.

Liwa International Festival 2025, Liwa, Abu Dhabi, until January 4, Fri to Sat 3pm to 2am, Sun 4pm to midnight. Dhs10, tickets here. @liwafest January 7: Enjoy an Orthodox Christmas brunch Enjoy an Orthodox Christmas celebration at Essence, Beach Rotana’s all-day dining restaurant. Guests can enjoy an internationally-influenced buffet of seasonal dishes, which can be paired with either soft or house drinks. Essence, Beach Rotana, Abu Dhabi, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Saturday January 7, Dhs195 soft, Dhs295 house. Tel: (0)2 697 9000. @beach_rotana

January 9, 11, 12 and 14: Sing along with Coldplay

Headlining at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi for four sold-out shows this January will be Coldplay, performing their only Middle Eastern gigs of their world tour right here in the emirates. When the tour lands in Abu Dhabi, on January 9, 11, 12 and 14, fans can expect to hear some of the biggest tracks from their ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, including We Pray and Feels Like I’m Falling In Love. But those who’ve been listening to Chris Martin and co since the beginning of their musical journey can also look forward to belting out some of the biggest anthems from their backlog of mega hits, including Yellow, The Scientist, Clocks, Fix You, Viva La Vida, Paradise, A Sky Full Of Stars, and Adventure Of A Lifetime.

Live Nation presents Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour, Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi, January 9, 11, 12 and 14. livenation.me

From January: Tuck in at a brand new restaurant

From New York via Istanbul comes Mezzaluna, a cool new Italian trattoria with a four-decade legacy. Set to open in January at Yas Mall, it promises a warm, quintessential Italian dining experience and you can look forward to its pizzas and signature 48-hour fermented dough base.

Mezzaluna, Yas Mall, Yas Island, opening January 2025. @mezzaluna.ae

Until January 10: Savour a haute afternoon tea

This holiday season, you can savour a luxurious afternoon tea experience at Four Seasons Abu Dhabi and enjoy their dazzling festive tree alongside an illuminated display of Tiffany & Co.’s most loved collections. Head to Al Meylas Lounge, inspired by the timeless elegance of both brands. The best bit? It’s still available for you to enjoy, until January 10. Al Meylas Lounge, Four Seasons Abu Dhabi Al Maryah, 3pm to 7pm, daily until January 10, Dhs270. @fsabudhabi

January 11 and 25: Head to a movie night at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Come January, a series of special open-air screenings will have you enjoying treasured works of cinema under the stars, as we get the best of these cooler months on scenic Saadiyat Island. On January 11, that means At Eternity’s Gate (2018), which tells the story of Vincent Van Gogh and follows his time in Arles and Auvers-sur-Oise, in France. And on January 25, you’ll be able to see Loving Vincent (2017), the world’s first fully-painted feature film, depicted in oil painting animation, and sees a young man arrive at the town of Vincent Van Gogh to deliver the troubled artist’s final letter, as part of an investigation.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, 7pm, January 11 and 25. @louvreabudhabi

January 11: Laugh out loud at a Jimmy Carr gig

One of the UK’s leading laughmakers is heading to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, and you’ll have your chance to begin the new year with plenty of laughs when Jimmy Carr performs in the UAE capital on January 11, 2025. The famed British comedian is all set to bring the laughs to Yas Island, with his new brand-new standup show, ‘Laughs Funny’ coming to town for an uproarious performance that is sure to leave you in splits.

Jimmy Carr Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, January 11 2025, from Dhs295. etihadarena.ae

Throughout January: Check out the capital’s poppin’ new attraction

Looking for a fun-filled – and Instagrammable – day out? Then you need to head to Bubble Planet at Manarat Al Saadiyat. Running until Saturday February 22, 2025, Bubble Planet promises 10 rooms of immersive fun, and plenty of Instagrammable opportunities for you and your mates. Instagram-friendly rooms will include the LED Room, where you’ll walk with creatures under the sea; a super-sized bubble bath ball pit room, and the infinity room, where a world of illusions will transport you to a dream land.

Bubble Planet, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Cultural District, Saadiyat Island, Weds to Mon from December 22, Dhs95 adults, Dhs75 children. bubble-planet.com

January 16: Head to Saadiyat Nights for Michael Bublé

One of Canada’s most successful exports, Michael Bublé has spent the last 20 years bringing out a roster of sing-along pop songs. As well as mining a repertoire of old swing songs, made famous by the likes of Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Nina Simone and Van Morrison; he’s released a collection of his own tracks, resulting in 75 million records sold worldwide. When he makes his Abu Dhabi debut on January 16, fans can expect to hear some of Buble’s best-loved tracks, like Hollywood, It’s A Beautiful Day, and Feelin’ Good. Tickets start from Dhs295.

Saadiyat Nights presents Michael Buble, January 16, from Dhs295. ticketmaster.ae. @saadiyatnights

From January: Take the family to a new soft play

This flagship location promises endless entertainment for your little ones, featuring seven themed zones designed for children aged three to ten. From glow-in-the-dark slides and imaginative toddler areas, to high-tech multimedia zones and a lively Toons & Disco space, there’s plenty to see, do and enjoy.

Leo & Loona, Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, opening soon. leoloona.ae

January 18 and 19: Thrilling racing roars into Yas Island

The Yas Racing Series continues on January 18 and 19, with an action-packed weekend that will see the 6H Abu Dhabi, the Gulf Radical Cup, and the Clio Cup Middle East all descent on Yas Marina Circuit. Entry is free, but you’ll need to register here.

Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, January 18 and 19, free. yasmarinacircuit.com

January 25: Hear the sweet sound of Boyz II Men

American vocal harmony group Boyz II Men will perform at hugely-popular Saadiyat Nights, when the open-air music fiesta returns to Abu Dhabi. The multi-date musical extravaganza returns this December for its second edition, with Boyz II Men announced as one of the first headliners, although you’ll need to wait until January 25 until you can hear their roster of hits including End Of The Road, I’ll Make Love to You, and One Sweet Day. Tickets are available now via ticketmaster.ae, priced from Dhs225 for the raised grandstands and Dhs495 for floor seating.