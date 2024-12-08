Festivities are slowly coming to an end…

Monday, December 30

Have a smash-ing time

Head down to The Smash Room City in Sport Society Mirdif and take out your frustrations with the deal running until January 5. Choose from four themed rooms: office-themed, restaurant-themed, supermarket-themed and laundry-themed. The packages start from Dhs150 per person so you’ll get bang (literally) for your buck.

The Smash Room City, Sport Society Mirdif, packages starting from Dhs150 until Jan 5, @thesmashroom.ae

Take your furry bestie to the beach

When your dog is happy, you’re happy, right? Why don’t you both head to the pet-friendly Dubai Islands Beach and enjoy running around in the sand, relaxing in the sun and even swimming together in the pet swimming zone. There are even dog obedience classes so you’ll have a star student in your presence.

Dubai Islands Beach, Dubai Islands, near Deira past port Rashid, open sunrise to sunset daily, free to access, pet friendly. @dubaiislandsbeach

Tuesday, December 31

Dance your way into 2025

The NYE Beach Festival is back at Zero Gravity and there’s an iconic lineup of DJs getting ready to spin the decks into 2025. Joel Corry, Jax Jones and Riton are all set to take to the stage and it’s bound to be a great start to the year. Tickets available here.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Tuesday, Jan 31, packages from Dhs299, @zerogravitydubai

Watch the fireworks for NYE

There are plenty of places where you can see those beautiful colours light up the sky, whether you want a child-friendly, earlier version, or the traditional midnight, there are lots around the city for you to see. We’ve made a list of the New Year’s Eve fireworks in Dubai so check that out and plan accordingly.

Burj Khalifa, Downtown, Dubai, Tuesday December 31, @burjkhalifa

Wednesday, January 1

Head to a desert pop-up for a coffee

We’ve seen lots of UAE desert pop-ups open this year. Perennially popular Parker’s, the beautiful cafe and all-day dining spot, as well as its permanent UAE locations, has landed in the Al Marmoon desert. Inviting guests to enjoy its all-day breakfasts, freshly brewed coffees and relaxed vibes at a stunning alfresco location, it’s got a boho-chic feel, with seating where you can sit back and tuck in with your toes in the sand.

Parker’s, Al Marmoon desert, daily 4pm to 1am. @parkers

Get on your bike

Meydan’s biking track, Loop, is as picturesque as it gets, with scenic views of the iconic Dubai skyline.You can hire hybrid bikes from Dhs50 per hour and Dhs80 for two hours, or road bikes from Dhs70 and Dhs99 for two hours. All bike rentals come with a helmet, light, bottle holder and phone holder. The rental store and café is open from 5am to 11pm daily.

Loop, Meydan, 5am to 12am, Tel: (0) 55 505 1115, @loopdxb

Thursday, January 2

Grab your girls and do a ladies day

There are lots of ladies day deals in Dubai throughout the week, but BCH:CLB in W Dubai – The Palm hosts two ladies’ day deals on Thursday and Friday. Thursday is Miraval Day. From 1pm to 4pm, you’ll get a beach bed and free-flowing rose for Dhs165, as well as 30 per cent off bottles of Miraval from 12pm to 8pm. Sunbeds are available first come, first serve.

BCH:CLB, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4pm Thursdays, Dhs165, and 12pm to 5pm. Tel: (0)58 177 9831. @bchclbdxb

Visit the new Duck & Waffle

The London-born foodie sensation has recently opened in DIFC and you’ll love its playful take on comfort food, inventive cocktails, and vibrant atmosphere. Based in a sprawling 10,000 square-foot space overlooking the Burj Khalifa, Duck & Waffle is redefining all-day dining in the heart of the city.

Duck & Waffle, Innovation One, Concourse Level, DIFC, Dubai. Opening December 23. Tel:(0)56 981 6655. @duckandwaffledubai