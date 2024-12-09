Feeling festive this weekend?

There is always lots to do in Dubai this time of year, but we’ve rounded up some of the best things that we think you’ll really enjoy at this time of year. Some of them are a one-night-only, and some are on for the next month. Enjoy…

Friday, December 13

Treat yourself to a special afternoon tea in The Royal Tearoom, Atlantis, The Royal…

Coming straight from the brain of Executive Pastry Chef of Atlantis The Royal, Christophe Devoille, the hotel has unveiled a festive afternoon tea and it sounds fabulous. Think king crab tart with caviar, winter truffles, maple turkey with cranberry and smoked pecan, vanilla and hazelnut yule log, gingerbread madeleine with citrus marmalade, and so much more delicious treats to get you into the festive feels.

Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Dec 1 to Jan 7, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs650 for two. @atlantistheroyal

Try and find the speakeasy bar at D’Lirio…

Speakeasy bars have such a charm about them. Hidden behind a florist, this Aztec inspired bar is an amazing spot for a late night drink or maybe even a cocktail before dinner. With amazing interiors, fabulous entertainment and just a really good vibe, D’Lirio is definitely a really fun new spot to be on a Friday night.

D’Lirio, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, 7pm to 3am, Tues to Sat. @dliriodubai

Watch a meteor shower

It may be the last meteor shower of the year, but it is most certainly not the least. Shooting stars will light up the skies in the UAE this December with the annual Geminids meteor shower. The Geminids meteor shower is known as one of the best and most reliable annual showers and will peak on Friday, December 13 late in the night to the early hours on Saturday, December 14, 2024. For the best viewing, join the Dubai Astronomy Group’s viewing party out in the Al Qudra Desert.

Al Qudra Desert Dubai, Friday Dec 13, 9pm to 1am. @dubaiastronomy

Saturday, December 14

Find a festive gift that really sparkles at the ZenChic seasonal pop-up…

This Saturday, a collection of homegrown fashion, jewellery, and art brands will be taking over Villa 515 Café in Jumeirah 3 for a festive, ZenChic pop-up. The event invites you to explore artisanal, handcrafted wonders from some of the region’s most talented creatives. It’s the perfect place to pick meaningful, elegant Yuletide gifts – even if the recipient is you. ‘Tis the season to treat yourself.

Villa 515 Café, Jumeirah 3, Sat December 14, 10am to 7pm. @zenchic_popup

Decorate your very own Christmas bauble

Celebrate the holiday season with creativity and charm at STIR’s festive Bauble Decoration Workshop in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT). Have some treats, design some baubles and get in the holiday spirit. Tickets cost Dhs150 and includes all materials, plus a coffee and a pastry.

STIR, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Sat December 14, 10am to 12pm, Dhs150. @stircoffee.ae

Have a festive and fit morning at Blended Wellness

Head to Blended Wellness this Friday and partake in three classes on the rooftop, but with a festive twist. Get a relaxing head and shoulder massage, healthy juice from the smoothie bar, partake in the raffle, and shop at the festive market. Entry costs Dhs99 per person.

Blended Wellness, Dukes Palm Jumeirah, Sat December 14, 8am to 12.30pm, Dhs99. @blendedwellnessdxb

Sunday, December 15

Head to Liwa Village for some culture and celebrations of heritage

This month, the desert transforms, as Liwa Village Festival brings life and energy to this remote corner of the UAE, offering a rare blend of traditional Emirati heritage and modern experiences from December 13, 2024 to January 4, 2025. Liwa Village returns this year even bigger and better, delivering a festival that promises 23 days of adrenaline-pumping activities, cultural immersion, and non-stop entertainment.

Liwa Village, near Moreeb Dune, off Obaid Bin Kenaish Alhameli Street, Liwa, Abu Dhabi, December 13 to January 4. @liwafest

Go to a brand new brunch at Be Beach

Be Beach have launched a new Sunday brunch experience that’s making its debut on December 15. Meet SAIANA, brand-new brunch concept that will redefine your weekends. Happening every Sunday from 2pm to 6pm, followed by a lively after-party from 6pm until late, it could be the perfect way to round off the weekend.

Be Beach, Dubai Harbour, off Dubai Marina, Sunday Dec 15, 2pm to 6pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs435 premium. @bebeachdxb

Take a trip to the free-to-enter JLT Winter Festival

There are lots of fun Christmas markets in Dubai at the moment. If you want a free and fun activity for the kids, the JLT Winter festival runs daily for the next week. Head down to JLT Park Amphitheatre, where you’ll be met with a celebration bursting with activities including a festive market, delicious food and drinks and even a visit from the main man himself, Santa Claus. Visit the holiday craft zones and find that perfect present in the treasures market. Register for tickets here.

JLT Park Amphitheatre, Dec 14 to Dec 22, 4pm to 9pm. jlt.ae