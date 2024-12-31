Tickets are on sale now…

Fix up, look sharp: British music legend Dizzee Rascal is returning to Dubai.

The UK grime pioneer is heading to P7 Arena, Media One, for one night only on Thursday February 13, as part of his ‘We Want Bass’ tour.

Tickets are on sale now priced at Dhs195 for general admission. You can get your hands on them here: dubai.platinumlist.net

Still just a rascal, fans can expect to experience his chart-topping hits such as Dance Wiv Me, Bonkers, Holiday, Fix Up Look Sharp, and more.

The grime music trailblazer, whose full name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, was awarded an MBE back in 2020 for his services to music as well as an honourary doctorate of the Arts from the University of East London.

Other upcoming performances…

2025 is already shaping up to be huge year for music in the UAE. Kicking off in January, there will be huge gigs from massive bands like Coldplay in Abu Dhabi and Green Day in Dubai. Elsewhere, next month will see Boyz II Men and Michael Buble headline at Saadiyat Nights on Saadiyat Island, and star DJs like Fatboy Slim and Steve Aoki will both bring the noise to one-off gigs in Dubai.

Dizzee Rascal at P7, Media One Tower, Dubai Media City, Thursday February 13, from Dhs195. dubai.platinumlist.net

Images: Getty