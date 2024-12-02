Monte-Carlo Club 1863 restaurant will showcase Monaco’s rich culinary heritage…

Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) are behind Monaco’s most renowned hotels, casinos and restaurants – and the group is set to debut in Dubai next year.

For the group’s first international restaurant, they’re set to open Monte-Carlo Club 1863 restaurant in Dubai in the autumn of 2025. Monte Carlo Club 1863 will present a dazzling showcase of ‘Monaco’s culinary specialities,’ as per an official announcement.

Although no location has been given, we’re sure it’s set to be one of the city’s renowned foodie destinations due to the group’s existing portfolio of iconic destinations.

In Monaco, Monte-Carlo SBM are the operators of Monaco icons including Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo and Monte-Carlo Beach in the five star hotel scene; as well as Casino De Monte Carlo and Casino Cafe De Paris. The two dozen restaurants that the group operate include Michelin Starred Le Louis XV- Alain Ducasse à l’Hôtel de Paris and Pavyllon Monte-Carlo; as well as names you might recognise with regional star power, like Coya and Buddha-Bar.

Alongside a restaurant in Dubai in autumn 2025, Monte Carlo SBM are set to further expand beyond the borders of Monaco with a luxury hotel in Courchevel 1850 in 2026, called the Monte-Carlo One Courchevel. Nestled in the heart of the French Alps, it’s set to become the ultimate destination for ski enthusiasts.

More new restaurants to look forward to

Next year, Dubai’s set to welcome a string of exciting new restaurants from around the world. Manchester-born Asian restaurant Tattu will land in Dubai Marina, taking up residence in the world’s tallest tower. And the impossible-to-get-into celeb hotspot Carbone from New York will debut at Atlantis The Royal.

Then there’s a new iteration of Zuma, a beachouse (pictured above), set to open at the new Gran Melia La Mer – although it’s likely to be 2026 before we’re enjoying Zuma’s signature dishes poolside at this sun-soaked beach club.

