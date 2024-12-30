Looks like we’re in for a pleasant one…

The weather forecast for New Year’s Eve in Dubai and the other emirates is looking like it’s going to be a nice one. A dry and sunny night has been forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) so those looking to head out for the celebrations across the country can leave the rain jackets at home. According to the NCM, temperatures will range between 18°C and 25°C on Tuesday, December 31.

Thousands of people are predicted to be heading out to celebrate the arrival of 2025, whether it is to watch the fireworks in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, or to an extravagant party in one of the many restaurants and hotels across the country. If you’re heading to Downtown to watch the famous Burj Khalifa celebrations, you may want to check out the road closures in Dubai for New Year’s Eve. You can avoid the hassle of road closures and traffic though as the RTA has announced the New Year’s Eve Dubai Metro schedule, along with the addition of 1,400 buses available for free to the public.

The National Centre of Meteorology had forecast some unstable weather across the country in the weeks surrounding Christmas so the forecast of a dry New Year’s Eve is the news everyone has been hoping for.

If you still haven’t decided where to ring in the new year and say goodbye to 2024, we’ve compiled a list of the best spots but you’ll need to get booking ASAP.

Here’s to 2025…

