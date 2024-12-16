Featuring ‘Rainfall in UAE,’ ‘Coldplay,’ and ‘Dubai Chocolate Bar’…

It’s hard to believe another year is drawing to a close, and if you’re wanting to look back on the big moments from the UAE, a glance at its most popular search terms is a solid place to start.

On December 10, Google released its most trending search queries not just for countries around the world – but also globally – giving us a window into the worlds of users around the world. The top search terms are divided into topics like news, movies, sports, and celebrities, and Google revealed the top 10 searches in each category that dominated the curious minds of UAE residents over the last 12 months.

Rainfall in UAE

Unsurprisingly, one of the most searched terms in the UAE in the news category was ‘Rainfall in UAE,’ which is hardly surprising when April 2024 saw Dubai awash with the worst rainfall in the emirate’s history, which grounded flights and left hundreds with flooded homes.

Donald Trump, Coldplay and Kate Middleton

In the personalities category, the number one search in the UAE was for President Elect Donald Trump, who won the presidential election back in November 2024.

After Trump, the most Google searched personality – or personalities – in the UAE were Coldplay. No doubt this had something to do with the will-we-won’t-we desperation of residents seeking tickets for Coldplay’s four-date Abu Dhabi gig back in September.

Dubai Chocolate Bar

A special mention should be given here to the viral Fix Dessert Chocolatier, the Dubai-born chocolate brand that’s taken the world by storm thanks to its viral Tiktok videos. In the Food and Drink category, ‘Dubai chocolate bar’ was the fifth most searched for term globally.

Images: What’s On Archive, Unsplash