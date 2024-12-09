8 fun things to do in Dubai this week: December 9 to 12

Happy Monday…

Planning out your things to do in Dubai this week? There’s plenty! From visiting a new attraction in Global Village to Walking’ in a Winter Wonderland, tucking in and watching Home Alone and more…

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, December 9

Visit a Winter Wonderland

The Madinat Festive Market is back, transforming Fort Island into a magical winter wonderland, opening from 3pm to late Monday to Thursday and 12pm to late Friday to Sunday. Best of all, it’s free entry for all to enjoy. The market is spread out across 1,750 square metres of the souk, and features a huge 36-foot Christmas tree adorned with shiny baubles, stars and candy canes. There will be plenty of festive food and drinks to fuel up on (mulled wine, anyone?). The little ones’ faces will be shining bright with a snow fight zone, bungee jumping, a North Pole train ride, and a Venetian carousel. Make memories by taking an Abra with Santa and decorating your own gingerbread houses.

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market, Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah, December 6 to 31 2024. 3pm to late Mon to Thurs, 12pm to late Fri to Sun. jumeirah.com

Go to a pop-up under the stars

We all love Salt Camp, and when winter comes around, it’s one of our favourite Dubai pop-ups. The fifth edition is back at the Museum of the Future, and this year’s theme is ‘Full of Stars’ and will take campers on an unforgettable journey beneath the Milky Way, through the stars, and beyond the galaxies. Of course, you can look forward to your favourite Salt burgers and soft serve, but you can also expect entertainment and activations, cool merch, and much more. Happy camping.

Salt Camp, Museum of the Future, daily 3pm to 12am, @findsaltcamp

Tuesday, December 10

Say cheers at sunset

Dubai is gorgeous 24/7 but at sunset, it truly glitters. Close to sunset, visit Tapasake Dubai at The Link – the world’s longest cantilever building to cherish its beauty with unobstructed panoramic views. At Rooftop Sunset Hour, soak in the tunes from the DJ with a signature cocktail in your hand priced from Dhs55. There’s light, flavourful bites should you get a little hungry.

Tapasake Dubai, One&Only One Za’abeel, Mon to Thurs 4pm to 7pm, Tel: (0)4 666 1617. @tapasakedubai

Get to baking

Jones the Grocer is hosting a gingerbread house workshop for kids across several locations in Dubai, so if you want the little ones to get creative, sign them up. They will be led by expert chefs who will help them build and then decorate their very own gingerbread house, complete with vibrant and festive toppings. Pick the time and space that works best for you here. The session costs Dhs149 per person and includes all the materials needed.

Jones the Grocer, across Dubai, dates and timing vary, Dhs149 per child, jonesthegrocer.com

Wednesday, December 11

Explore the universe

Global Village has launched a new experience: Exo Planet City, and if you have little ones, be sure to check it out. The space is home to intergalactic space experiences, including Infiniti Mirror Maze, Gravity Vortex, ThrillFX 5D and Galaxy Hunter. You can purchase tickets for the experiences here. Opt for the combo package and experience it all for just Dhs85. Read more here.

Global Village UAE, Dubailand, Dubai, tickets to Global Village priced from Dhs25, Exo Planet Dhs85 combo ticket. globalvillage.ae @globalvillageUAE

Thursday, December 12

Sleigh the holiday season with creativity

Want to get creative? Head to Mare by Bussola, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi on December 12 where you can paint your own baubles or glasses. You don’t have to be a Picasso, all you need to bring is the festive spirit. Design and Dine will be there to help you if you need it. You can hum along to festive tunes, sip on mulled wine or a Christmas cocktail as you work your magic. Oh, and come dressed up as the best-dressed guest wins a prize. Santa will also be making a surprise cameo. What a little treat. Ticlets are Dhs449 for alcoholic sips and Dhs399 for soft drinks. Purchase tickets here.

Design and Dine Christmas Party, Mare by Bussola, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai, 7pm to 9.30pm, Dhs399 soft, Dhs449 house, @designanddine.ae

Guys, I’m eating great food and watching a great film! You better come out and join me

Movie Eats is an eat-what-you-see interactive cinema concept in Dubai that serves a multi-course menu inspired by the film you’re watching. Mark your calendars and bring your appetites for a special Christmas screening of Home Alone on December 12 and December 22. Taking place at Teatro Dubai, Rotana Towers, the experience starts at 7pm, from Dhs369 per person, and includes a seven-course menu, mirroring the dishes served throughout the film.

movieeatsae.com

Soak in the art by a remarkable Emirati artist

Mestaria Gallery is launching a new exhibition this week by Emirati artist Abdulla Lutfi. Luffy x Lufti: Emirati Manga is an exhibition that bridges Japanese manga and UAE culture, offering a window into Abdulla’s creative world, one filled with purity, humour, and limitless imagination. Abdulla began his artistic journey in 2010, quickly establishing a distinctive black-and-white style that reflects his unique perspective as an artist on the autism spectrum. His work features Luffy – the iconic protagonist wearing the kandora, Dubai’s iconic skyline, and a blend of Arabic and English dialect. The exhibiton is free to visit and runs from December 12, 2024, to January 2, 2025.