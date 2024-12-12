CanteenX brings together 24 cool culinary pop-ups…

The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is back in action, bringing with it drone shows, fireworks displays, concerts and daily deals. But another staple part is the culinary side of DSF, which this year sees the return of treasured foodie pop-up, CanteenX.

Taking place at Mushrif Park from December 13 to 31, it promises enhanced experiences for the 30th edition of DSF.

This year’s edition is divided into four separate flavour zones, where street food dishes and Instagrammable moments are served up against lots of live entertainment. There’s also six fun characters to meet: Twirlo, Bunzi, Pizzani, Matcho, Scoopi and Mallow.

At the Savory Freej Zone, you’ll be able to sample menus, watch live cooking demos and taste your way around an array of homegrown restaurants.

In the Bliss Treats Zone, sugary delights await, where you can create-your-own sweet treats and snap a selfie in some seriously ‘Gram-worthy candy-inspired settings.

Dubai’s obsession with matcha gets a shining spotlight at the Matcha Mania Zone, where you can try unique flavours and participate in matcha making workshops.

And for families, the Kiddie Kingdom Zone, there’s something for all ages, with giant inflatables, bouncy castles, and appearances from DSF’s starring characters, Modesh and Dana.

It’s all presented alongside DJ sets, oud players and an array of live performances, making for a fun-filled family evening.

CanteenX is located at Mushrif Park’s Gate 1, and runs from 4pm to midnight through the week and 4pm to 1am on weekends.

See you there?