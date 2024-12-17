This is to reduce traffic…

A particular road is about to become a lot quieter during key evening hours and we’re hoping it will significantly reduce traffic congestion. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police have announced that trucks are to be banned during rush hour on Emirates Road to Sharjah from January 1, 2025.

The restriction on truck movement along this road, specifically the section between Al Awir Street and Sharjah will be in place during prime rush hour time, from 5.30pm to 8pm.

This initiative is part of Dubai’s more general plan of reducing truck movement on key roads in Dubai. It aims to reduce congestion, increase traffic flow and generally increase road capacity for private vehicles.

This measure is part of Dubai’s plan to reduce traffic in general on the roads, other initiatives include encouraging remote working, new Salik gates and the upgrade of 19 neighbourhood roads.

Truck movement is always banned on road such as Al Ittihad Street, and Meydan Street, Other key roads, including Sheikh Zayed Road, are subject to a truck ban for 16 hours of the day, from 6am to 10pm. So that’s why you won’t see them on your usual commute home on SZR.

Other roads such as Airport Street, Oman Street and Damascus Street also have a truck restriction for peak morning and evening hours.

These measures come after HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai shared that the UAE has experienced “a year of unprecedented economic growth”.

