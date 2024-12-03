Bringing three days of street culture, musical headliners and fabulous pop-ups to D3…

Sole DXB returns to d3 from Friday December 13 to Sunday December 15, bringing a fresh opportunity to explore the latest streetwear drops, uncover hidden sneaker gems, party with musical royalty, and mingle with the city’s trendsetters.

As it celebrates its 12th anniversary, Sole DXB 2024 is primed to deliver its most immersive experience yet. With a new second stage, extended festival hours from 3pm to 2am, and an eclectic lineup on the main stage on all three nights spanning hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and more, there’s something for everyone. Expect an explosion of fashion, art, and culinary collabs, alongside thought-provoking talks and interactive showcases.

Meet the headliners

Friday, December 13: James Blake

Prepare for the sonic brilliance of James Blake. The GRAMMY Award-winning artist has left an indelible mark on modern music, contributing to iconic albums by Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar, and Beyoncé. As he takes the stage for the first time in Dubai, fans can look forward to a captivating set featuring tracks from his acclaimed albums, including Friends That Break Your Heart.

Saturday, December 14: Tems

Rising star Tems is set to make waves at Sole DXB with her powerful fusion of Afrobeats, R&B, and pop. Known for hits like Try Me and her stunning collaborations with Wizkid and Drake, this Nigerian sensation will deliver a show-stopping performance that showcases her debut album, Born in the Wild, released in May 2024.

Sunday, December 15: The Roots

Closing out the festival is none other than The Roots, hailed as one of the greatest live bands in hip-hop. With four GRAMMYs and a reputation for electric performances, they’re ready to deliver a memorable finale. Their long-standing legacy in the music scene, including their role as the house band for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, cements their status as true legends.

Program highlights

Sneaker Swap & Thrift Market

Festival-goers will be able to buy, sell and trade at some 13 curated vendors that will feature at the Sole DXB Sneaker Swap & Vintage Thrift Market. There will be exclusive collections and hidden gems from brands like Spartans Sneakers, WW Sneaker Seller, and 80’s Thrift.

The Sole DXB Skatepark

Sole DXB was born as a celebration of street culture, and so it makes sense that the Sole DXB skatepark is a crowning feature. Registered skaters will showcase their skills in a series of contests, while during open skate sessions, enthusiasts will be able to strut – or skate – their stuff. Participation is for registered skaters only and spectators are welcome.

The Sole Invitational Basketball Tournament

One of the signature sporting events at SOLE DXB is the three-day basketball tournament. It will see 14 teams compete across the mens, under-19s, and womens divisions, kicking off with pool stage games on Friday, following a mix of pool games, academy session and women’s all-star game on Saturday. On Championship Sunday, the tournament concludes with the semifinals and finals.

Cool pop-ups

The best of the rest will include a House of Sound Experience from Sonos, an immersive room of curated vinyl and playlists, workshops and talks, as well as opportunities to test out the latest Sonos products.

At this year’s Sole DXB, adidas Originals will launch its CLOT Dress Capsule by Edison Chen with a short film, All Eyes on East, a celebration of Eastern influence on global fashion and culture. At the adidas Originals booth, fans will be able to shop the CLOT Dress Capsule, and take advantage of on-ground tailing services.

Diesel is inviting artists of all levels to contribute to the world’s largest street art collective, which will be brought to life at Sole DXB. The final project will be unveiled as the backdrop to Diesel’s FW/25 fashion show.

Dubai’s viral FIX Dessert Chocolatier and Deliveroo will team up for an immersive pop-up that fuses Arabic heritage with bold design, all inspired by FIX’s signature chocolate bar flavours. And yes, you’ll be able to purchase your favourite chocolate at the booth (whole stocks last) win merchandise, and get bags personalised.

Keen to try Chips Oman ice cream? Or Heinz Tomato Ketchup? You’ll be able to try these – and many more unique flavours at noon Minutes’ Ice-Cream Project. Here, you’ll be able to sample and buy flavours inspired by the region’s diverse tastes.

Dubai Design District, Fri to Sun 3pm to 2am, from Dhs395 (general admission weekend pass), under 12s free. sole.digital