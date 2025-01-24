The epic show returns…

Live in Dubai and got music festivals on your mind? Mega techno and house music festival, Elrow is returning to Dubai with a season-closing festival this summer.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 17 for the ultimate season closing. You can sign up for presale tickets on Friday, February 3, 2025. If you miss this, the general sale takes place on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

At the moment, the lineup of performances hasn’t been announced, but we can expect the names to be dropped any day now.

Last year, at elrow XXL, Fisher took to the stage with his infectious beats and iconic stage presence. British DJ and producer Eats Everything also joined the line-up along with De La Swing and Toni Varga.

Besides the cool tunes, festivalgoers can also expect an amalgamation of art and theatrical performances. Basically, a dope day out.

Other musical festivals to look forward to

Break the Block, the ultimate urban block party, returns, heading to Expo City Dubai on February 1. Taking place under the iconic dome, the block party promises to spark the Dubai nightlife scene with electrifying beats, epic light shows, and unforgettable performances. Headlining the night is Bonobo, the British electronic music legend; JAEL, the Dutch producer behind soulful beats like “Nancy Junglist”, and Rosey Gold, who blends South African rhythms with an electrifying mix of genres, will keep the vibes flowing and the crowd moving.

Post elrow, we have UNTOLD Dubai returning in November 2025. You can register via untold.ae to be the first to know about the line-up and ticket details (or you can head back to whatson.ae). And Sole DXB is also making its comeback in 2025, returning to Dubai from December 12 to 14.

Over in Abu Dhabi…

Club Social Abu Dhabi is set to take place from April 18 to 20, 2025, at Etihad Park with Usher, Snow Patrol, and The Kooks performing. And just a few days after this, we have OFFLIMITS 2025 on April 26, where you jam to Ed Sheeran, One Republic, Kaiser Chiefs, and Off Limits.

And in the Northern Emirate…

Desert Groove, part of Groove on The Grass, returns on February 7 to 8, 2025. The two-day festival will offer a rich blend of over 30 local and international talents, stunning visuals, and a laid-back desert vibe. Featuring holistic activities, an arts and fashion bazaar, and mouthwatering food options, Desert Groove is a perfect escape for those on the lookout for both relaxation and high-energy beats under the stars.