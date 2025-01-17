Cuteness overload…

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai is well known for his adventurous holidays, regularly sharing snaps from around the world with his 16.8 million Instagram followers.

And for his first getaway of the year, Dubai’s Crown Prince – fondly known as Fazza – has headed to cooler climes on a skiing trip, to get some thrills on the powdery slopes. Although we’re not exactly sure which ski resort Sheikh Hamdan has headed to, we do know he’s not on a solo jaunt. In a video posted to his Instagram feed, Sheikh Hamdan shared a sweet moment sledging with his three year old son, Rashid. Captioning it with a sledge and blue heart emoji – as well as the letter ‘R’, the video shows the pair all dressed up for the sub-zero degree temperatures sledging down a small hill in the glorious sunshine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

From his snaps so far, we’re unsure whether Sheikh Hamdan’s other children – Rashid’s twin sister Shaikha, and their younger brother Mohammed – are also there.

In further snaps shared to Instagram stories, Sheikh Hamdan looked to be turning up the adventure with some more exhilarating winter pursuits, including snowboarding with an adorable dog called Zoro.

Sheikh Hamdan regularly shares photos from his thrilling trips around the world, be it fishing, horse riding or shooting.

Images: @faz3/ Instagram