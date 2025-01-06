Spotted: stars living it up in Dubai…

It’s never a dull moment in the UAE, with famous faces popping up and celebrities spotted all over the place. Whether they’re enjoying a stylish night out, unwinding at luxury resorts, or shopping till they drop, the UAE is the ultimate playground for A-listers.

Here’s a look at the celebrities spotted in the UAE this week.

Rochelle & Marvin Humes

TV presenter Rochelle Humes made Yas Island, Abu Dhabi her family getaway destination this winter. Along with her husband, Marvin, and their three children, Rochelle shared snippets of their adventure on Instagram, taking in the best of UAE’s mix of relaxation and fun.

Robbie Williams

Pop superstar Robbie Williams brought his unparalleled energy to both his gig in Abu Dhabi and the red carpet at Reel Cinemas Dubai for the premiere of his highly anticipated biographical film, Better Man. The singer charmed fans as he posed for selfies and shared light-hearted moments, offering a glimpse into the personality that has made him a global icon.

Lionel Richie

After his unforgettable New Year’s Eve performance at Atlantis, The Palm, Lionel Richie was spotted out and about in Dubai, making time for a bit of R&R, and enjoying the most of the city’s vibrant dining scene and exploring its iconic hotspots.

Offset

Fresh off the New Year’s celebrations, rapper Offset was seen enjoying Dubai’s glamour alongside Atlanta-based model Melanie Jayda. The duo were spotted on a shopping spree at Chanel, Dubai Mall proving Dubai’s appeal for A-list getaways.

Rio and Kate Ferdinand

Football legend Rio Ferdinand and his wife Kate rang in the New Year at PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani’s luxurious Dubai mansion. The star-studded soirée was a reunion of sorts for the couple, who first met in Dubai years ago. Partying with friends and soaking in the city’s lavish hospitality, the Ferdinands proved once again that Dubai is the ultimate destination for celebrations.

Jonathan Cheban

Jonathan Cheban, famously known as “Foodgod,” brought his love for gourmet experiences to Sirene at J1 Beach. The social media star was spotted indulging in the restaurant’s chic seaside vibes, sharing his day-to-evening escapades with his followers. From enjoying signature dishes to soaking up the glam atmosphere, Cheban showed us all how to do Dubai in true Foodgod fashion. With its stunning views and vibrant energy, Sirene proved to be the perfect backdrop for his culinary adventures.

Jude Bellingham

Dancing the Night Away with Black Coffee, football star Jude Bellingham was spotted living it up at one of Dubai’s most iconic nightlife destinations. Joining world-renowned DJ Black Coffee, the Real Madrid midfielder surprised fans by joining DJ Black Coffee during his set at Ushuaïa Dubai. The duo shared the spotlight at the venue, with Bellingham embracing Dubai’s unparalleled party scene. It seems the footballer knows how to score both on and off the pitch, making the most of his downtime in the city that never sleeps.

