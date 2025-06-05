Wheee…

We love announcing new and upcoming projects in the UAE, and the list is so abundant, it spans huge transport projects to upcoming theme parks in the UAE, skyline and cityscape changes, and so much more. If you want to stay in the loop of all upcoming megaprojects in the UAE, bookmark this page, but if all you want to know is the upcoming theme parks, read on.

All the upcoming theme parks and experiences coming to the UAE

Theme parks

Disneyland Abu Dhabi

Disney fans in the UAE, get excited! We are finally getting a Disneyland right here in the UAE. It will be located on the Yas Island waterfront, with the project being Disney’s seventh entertainment destination in the world. Miral will be responsible for the development and construction of the project, while Disney will oversee the creative aspects and provide operational support. This will include design elements of the attraction to ensure it is in line with all things magical.

You can read more about this upcoming attraction here.

Harry Potter theme park

Wizards, witches, muggles… we broke the news that a Harry Potter theme park is coming to Abu Dhabi back in 2022. It will be located in one of the world’s largest indoor theme parks – Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi and will be the first Harry Potter theme park to ever open in the Middle East.

No news on the magical destination has been announced since, but we are keeping our Harry Potter glasses on for any updates.

You can read about what we know here.

Opening soon: Yas Waterworld Expansion – Yas Island

Back in November 2023, it was announced that the city’s most fun waterpark is going to get grander than ever. And now, we have just gotten the exciting news from Miral that the expansion is now ready and will open to the public over the summer.

The expansion will include 12 new rides and slides, which will be open for guests of all ages, so no one misses out on the fun. In total, the number of experiences adds up to over 57 rides, slides, and attractions. In addition to the attractions, we can expect several new dining offers.

You can read more about the expansion here.

All the theme parks in the UAE you can visit right now.

3 of 12

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Love all things fast? Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is the place to be. It is home to the Formula Rossa, the world’s fastest roller coaster reaching speeds up to 240 km/h. There are other record-breaking rides at Ferrari World including Mission Ferrari – the world’s most immersive mega-coaster with the world’s first-r sideways coaster drop, Turbo Track – a rush of back-to-back thrills, and Flying Aces where you will fly through the world’s highest non-inverted loop.

@ferrariworldyasisland

Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi

This theme park is home to over 30 action-packed rides, family-friendly experiences, and entertainment. And thankfully, it’s all indoors so you don’t have to brave the heat. Inside, you will find six immersive lands: Gotham City, Metropolis, Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch, and Warner Bros Plaza. You will get to meet all of your favorite characters, including Batman, Superman, and the Looney Tunes.

No matter what you’re looking for, whether it’s entertainment for the little ones, or adrenaline-pumping fun for the whole family or entertainment, you’ll find it across the immersive lands.

@wbworldyasisland

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi

Love the water? You’re sure to have a splashing good time at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi. It is home to a number of captivating rides, slides, attractions, and immersive experiences. Some must-tries include everyone’s favourite Al Raha River (the lazy river), Cinesplash – cinematic magic with cutting-edge water effects, Yadi Yas (the crazy river) and many more.

@yaswaterworldyasisland

Other must-try attraction spots in Abu Dhabi include: Snow Abu Dhabi, Clymb, Adrenark, and Surf Abu Dhabi.

IMG Worlds of Adventure

Craving an adrenaline rush without breaking a sweat? IMG Worlds of Adventure is Dubai’s epic indoor theme park where Marvel heroes, Cartoon Network favorites, and life-size dinosaurs come together under one roof. With heart-pounding rides, immersive zones, and the famously terrifying Haunted Hotel, this massive venue packs year-round fun for thrill-seekers and families alike. Feeling daring? The Velociraptor at IMG Worlds of Adventure is one to try.

@imgworlds

MOTIONGATE Dubai

MOTIONGATE Dubai is where Hollywood blockbusters come to life. From dizzying rides inspired by The Hunger Games and John Wick to kid-friendly adventures with Shrek and the Smurfs, you’ll find something for the whole family here. Expect attractions, live entertainment, and serious thrills, all in one cinematic day out.

@motiongatedubai

LEGOLAND Dubai

LEGO fans, assemble. LEGOLAND Dubai is the ultimate family-friendly theme park perfect for kids ages 2 to 12. There are over 40 LEGO-themed rides, shows and attractions. Besides the rides, you can also take a Factory Tour and explore how the iconic LEGO bricks are produced, check out a MINILAND Light Show, go to driving school, and build and test your own LEGO race car.

@legolanddubai

LEGOLAND Waterpark

Located close to LEGOLAND Dubai, LEGOLAND Water Park is the UAE’s only water park designed for little ones. There are over 20 water slides and attractions to enjoy and have a splashing good time. You can even build your own LEGO raft, have fun at the Wave Pool, and so much more.

@legolanddubai

Real Madrid World

Football fans were thrilled when Real Madrid World opened its doors last year in Dubai Parks and Resorts. It is the world’s first Real Madrid themed park and features three zones: Celebration Plaza, Champions Avenue and Stars Universe. Across the zones, football fans can get their adrenaline fix at 40 attractions, rides and experiences, fuel up at two different restaurants, and shop for merch at the Real Madrid World Store. Among the first-of-their-kind experiences, visitors to Real Madrid World will be able to ride the region’s first wooden roller coaster and the tallest amusement ride in the world. Score!

@realmadridworlddubai

Other must-try attraction spots in Dubai include: Ski Dubai, The Storm Coaster, Aquaventure World, Wild Wadi Waterpark, and Play DXB.