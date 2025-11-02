Don’t miss out on any of the UAE news from the past week

A lot of things happen in the UAE in the space of a week. Here is the latest news in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the UAE in general that happened last week so you’ll know exactly what’s going on around the country.

Three hotels made the World’s Best 50 list

Every year, The World’s 50 Best Hotels list recognises the best hotels across the globe. The ranking celebrates outstanding properties for their service, design, experiences, and luxury. This year, three Dubai hotels made the list, highlighting the city’s growing reputation as a world-class hospitality destination.

UAE petrol and diesel prices were announced

After several months of rising fuel costs, November brings a drop in UAE petrol and diesel prices. This change follows fluctuations in global oil markets, offering some relief at the pump for drivers across the country. If you’re hitting the road this weekend, there’s some good news for drivers across the UAE – petrol prices have dropped for the first time in months. See the prices here.

It was announced that the New York The Carlyle is coming to Dubai

An institution on the New York hotel scene will be reimagined into just 40 DIFC residences in what will be one of the city’s most exclusive new addresses. It’s a storied hospitality icon on New York’s Upper East Side with almost 100 years of history. And now The Carlyle is set to expand beyond New York for the first time, as the renowned institution makes its mark on Dubai.

The What’s On Nightlife Awards 2026 winners were announced

This year’s winners were revealed at the What’s On Nightlife Awards ceremony on Wednesday October 29, at the iconic Zero Gravity, at a night of unbridled beachfront glamour, celebrating the very best of Dubai’s outstanding nightlife scene. Take a look at the winners here.

Bar du Port launches the ultimate beach escape in Ras Al Khaimah

Get ready for a chic new seaside spot in Ras Al Khaimah this December. Bar du Port, the famous lifestyle and dining brand, is launching BDP Beach on Hayat Island, part of the luxurious Mina waterfront development.

The UAE Ministry of Education has locked in Term 1 exam dates

The UAE Ministry of Education has unveiled the final exam schedule for the 2025/2026 school year, covering students from Grades 3 to 12 in both public and private schools. The exams for Group A subjects, which includes core academic disciplines, will run from Thursday, November 20 to Thursday, December 4, 2025. As it falls over Eid Al Etihad, there will be a small break to allow little ones to enjoy the festivities.

Andrea Vanzo to perform live in Dubai next year

Italian composer Andrea Vanzo mixes modern classical music with soft pop vibes, creating tunes that are emotional but easy to listen to. He will be performing live in Dubai at the New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, on Friday 27 March 2026. Fans can look forward to a relaxed evening featuring tracks from his albums Intimacy Vol. 1 and Intimacy Vol. 2.

Major hospitality brand set to take over former Phileas Fogg’s in Emirates Hills

Solutions Group, the team behind Dubai favourites like Asia Asia, Wavehouse, and Ula, has partnered with Address Montgomerie Hotel and Montgomerie Golf Club to launch The Hills at Emirates Hills, a modern country-club concept with a glasshouse event space.

Sheikh Mohammed announces DUMA, a new museum that floats above the waters of Dubai Creek

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister has just announced a new masterpiece: DUMA – Dubai Museum of Art. The museum will float above the waters of Dubai Creek to enhance its brilliance and to reflect Dubai’s civilizational spirit and serve as a mirror to its culture and arts, and to add a new diversity to its landmarks and the canvas of its architectural beauty.