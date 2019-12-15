Dubai Shopping Festival is back and some big DJs are taking over Meydan…

In the post-Christmas Day blur, we’ve lined up plenty of events to get you out of the house. From top deals with Dubai Shopping Festival to new brunches, we’ve rounded up the best things to do in Dubai.

Here are 15 things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Thursday December 26

1. Bag a bargain with Dubai Shopping Festival

Starting on December 27, DSF Weekend Surprises sees one select brand or product range offer discounts of up to 90 per cent. The deal will only be announced 24 hours in advance, so keep your eyes peeled – and then head to the specified shopping location at 10am on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Dubai Shopping Festival, Thursday December 26 to Saturday February 1, 2020. mydsf.ae

2. Party Candypants style

Candypants huge Carnival party is back for a Boxing Day special at Five Jumeirah Village. The 14-hour event will kick off with a pool party brunch running from 12pm to 4pm at the main pool. Priced at Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs249 for guys, it’s a four hour package of unlimited drinks and bites. Keep the party going with Sunset Sip happy hour from 4pm to 8pm, where you’ll get three drinks for Dhs100, before moving indoors for the new Thursday night brunch at Soul Street restaurant. Then, the party will keep going until 2am as Candypants resident DJs spin the decks until the early hours.

Candypants Carnival, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, 12pm to 2am, Thursday December 26. candypants.events

3. Become a cheese connoisseur

Every Thursday until January 30, Cafe W at Media One will be hosting an Irish cheese extravaganza night. Between 6pm and 8pm, you’ll be able to sample 11 distinctly different varieties from every corner of Ireland. Plus – it’s happy hour too!

Cafe W, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Thursdays until January 30, 6pm to 8pm. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

4. Tuck into a festive dinner deal

Masterchef, The TV Experience has a curated seasonal three-course dinner available until Monday December 30. The meal, priced at Dhs249, includes festive dishes such as Oyster Soup, Turkey Breast Ballotine and Sticky Date Lava Cake. You can also add on two hours of free-flowing house wine for an additional Dhs129, or two hours of premium wine for an additional Dhs229.

Masterchef, The TV Experience, Grand Millennium Place, Dubai Marina, daily until December 30, 12pm to 3pm and 7pm to 11pm, from Dhs249. Tel: (04) 550 8111. masterchefdxb.com

5. See two top Ibiza DJs

Meydan hotspot Soho Garden are set to welcome the return of legendary Mambo Brothers on Thursday December 26. The iconic Ibiza DJs will be joined by soho residents Mar+Mer and Adam Graca. It’s free entry all night.

Soho Garden, Meydan, Dubai, 8pm to 4am, Thursday December 26, free. Tel: (056) 82 22 559. sohogardendxb.com

Friday December 27

6. See a blockbuster for Dhs20

Movie lovers, take note. VOX Cinemas is celebrating its 20 years in the UAE with a special offer. Available until Thursday January 8, 2020, cinema goers will be able to catch cool blockbusters from 2019 for just Dhs20. The offer is already started so grab your tickets on the VOX Cinema website here before you miss your favourite screening.

7. Enjoy a festive barbecue

Laguna Waterpark has started offering unlimited barbecue bites within its ticket price. Get out in the sun this weekend and blow off some steam on the slides, before tucking into a festive-themed barbecue. Running until January 4, between 12pm and 3pm you’ll be able to enjoy unlimited burgers, hotdogs, chicken, beef and more at no extra cost.

Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Jumeirah, daily until January 4, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs145 including park access. lagunawaterpark.com

8. Relax with a seasonal spa deal

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai truly understand the need for you to relax before all of the Christmas festivities and they’ve devised the ultimate chill-out package. The 75-minute experience includes an invigorating peppermint food scrub and a warm paraffin foot treatment, topped off with a 60-minute massage. That’s not all – you can visit any of the resort’s six swimming pools and catch some rays or hang out in the spa facilities with hot and cold pools and steam room.

The Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, Al Mamsha Street, Dubai, 8am to 10pm daily, valid until January 6, 2020, Dhs620. Tel: (04) 318 6520. ritzcarlton.com

9. Enjoy a Cinderella-themed brunch

In the spirit of Pantomime, Fairmont the Palm is hosting a Cinderella-themed brunch this Friday, December 27. Head to Flow Kitchen for three hours of fairytale themed food and drinks, set to keep the Christmas spirit alive a little longer.

Flow Kitchen, Fairmont the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Friday December 27, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs180. Tel: (04) 457 3545.

10. Party hard with a legendary house DJ

Meydan super venue Soho Beach is set to welcome award-winning DJ Solomun for a huge one-day festival just before New Year’s Eve on Friday December 27. No stranger to Dubai, Solomun has previously performed at Soho Beach, Blue Marlin and Eden beach club.

Solomun at Soho Beach, Meydan, 9pm to late, Friday December 27, tickets from Dhs300. Tel: (052) 433 3375. sohobeachdxb.com

Saturday December 28

11. Detox with a healthy breakfast

Bounty Beets, found in Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, has a menu has a big focus on healthy eats. The healthy hot spot is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with indoor and outdoor seating. It’s designed to be photographed – think angel wings in a mural on the wall and a huge blossom tree in the centre.

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 399 3333. Facebook.com/Bountybeets

12. Check out a new brunch

Chef Massimo Bottura will be returning to Torno Subito at W Dubai – The Palm later this weekend to launch their new Saturday brunch. Called Torno Sabato, the three-hour package includes unlimited Italian bites and free flowing house drinks for Dhs499 and Dhs349 for soft drinks.

Torno Subito, W The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Saturday from December 28, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs499 house, Dhs349 soft. Tel: (04) 425 5800. marriott.com

13. See an acclaimed film at Cinema Akil

All this week, Cinema Akil is showing the acclaimed Sorry We Missed You, which was nominated for the Palme d’Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The film tells the story of a family who have been fighting an uphill struggle against debt since the 2008 financial crash.

Cinema Akil, Warehouse 68, Alserkal Avenue, Street 8, Al Quoz, 7pm and 9.15pm, until December 28, Dhs50. Tel: (058) 524 6362. cinemaakil.com

14. Head for lunch at an English pub

The Duck Hook is a British gastropub found in Dubai Hills Golf Club. Themed on traditional English country pursuits. Overlooking the golf course, it promises a menu of ‘pub grub meets modern European fare’, craft beers, and plenty of screens for watching international sports live. It’s dog-friendly too, so you can take your pooch along when you’re craving some proper pub grub.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Dubai Hills, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (800) 666353. Facebook.com/theduckhookdxb

15. Head to the final day of a festive market

Due to popular demand, the gardens at Dubai’s Habtoor Palace are remaining as an enchanted winter wonderland until Saturday December 28. There’s entertainment and themed activities for everyone to enjoy, including a selection of retail and food stalls, children’s activities and attractions, and even an appearance from Santa himself.

Habtoor Palace, Al Habtoor City, daily 3pm to midnight, December 5 to 28, free entry. facebook.com/HabtoorPalace

Images: Provided/Facebook