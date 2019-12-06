Add these to your things to do in Abu Dhabi list…

Counting down to the weekend so you can fill it with fun stuff? We hear you! From catching a movie in the park to visiting award winning Ferrari World’s winterfest, there’s so many things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend…

Thursday December 26

1. Catch a movie in the park

Round up the family and catch a movie at Umm Al Emarat Park. Other fun activities include face painting and origami workshops for the little ones. The movie is free, but there’s an admission fee of Dhs10 to enter the park. The movie schedule can be found here.

Cinema in the Park, Umm Al Emarat Park, Abu Dhabi, Dhs10 entry, first movie is at 6.30pm, Thur Dec 26, Tel:(02) 666 9559, ummalemaratpark.ae

2. Enjoy a festive themed dinner at The Pool Deck

Whether you’re celebrating Boxing Day, or continuing the Christmas party, consider dinner plans at The Pool Deck at Anantara Eastern Mangroves. There will be a festive themed dinner where you can enjoy a lavish BBQ buffet featuring comfort recipes and seasonal desserts. The live music and performances on the night is guaranteed to have you heading to the dance floor to show off your moves. It will cost you Dhs225 for the soft package and Dhs325 for the house package.

Jingle & Sway BBQ at The Pool Deck, Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, Dhs225 soft, Dhs325 house, Tel: (02) 656 1000. anantara.com

Friday December 27

3. Visit Ferrari World’s Winterfest

Christmas Day may be over, but Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s Winterfest will run until Saturday January 4, 2020 and there’s plenty to keep you in the festive mood. Shop at the Elf village and market, or enjoy a seasonal drink (or two) at Espresso Rosso. Additionally, you can tuck into delicious holiday treats on offer at various outlets through the park. There’s an incredible ice-skating show, elves performing at the Elf Adage show, Frosty’s Holiday Hoopla Aeromaniacs and more. For the little ones, look out for Santa and his special helpers whose ever-ready for a photograph. A list of events during Winterfest and its timings can be found in this link here.

Winterfest, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Dhs295 park entrance, until Jan 4, 2020 Tel: (600) 511 115 ferrariworldabudhabi.com

4. Shake off those extra Christmas pounds

Why wait for January 1 to start loosing those unwanted pounds? Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi is having a Zumba party where you can dance to a healthier you grooving to a fusion of Latin and international beats. It will cost you Dhs40. Before you dig out those dancing shoes, remember to call and book your spot.

Christmas Zumba Party, Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, Dhs40, under 12’s free, 6pm to 8pm on Fri Dec 27, Tel: (02) 261 66200 crowneplaza.com/abudhabicity

Saturday December 28

5. Check out Ripe Market

You don’t need to travel to savour different cuisines, just head to Ripe Market. At the Great Lawn area of Umm Al Emarat Park, there’s a foodie village where you can sample cuisines from around the world. Having a home makeover, or giving yourself one in the new year? You can purchase handmade fashion, jewellery, art, home décor and more at the local makers at the market. There’s also other activities to fill your day with including games and live music.

Ripe Market, Umm Al Emarat Park, Abu Dhabi, Dhs10 entry, 3pm to 9pm on Sat Dec 28, Tel:(02) 666 9559, ripeme.com

6. Try the new dishes at Trader Vic’s

The French-Polynesian restaurant has renovated its menu, retiring dishes such as the Asian duck salad and masala chicken skewers, and adding in a Chinatown chicken salad, and a chicken kofta skewer. Other new dishes include kung pao chicken wings, a Madagascar peppercorn steak, Mongolian beef, and steamed sea bass.

Beach Rotana, Sat to Wed 6pm to 11.30pm, Thur and Fri 6pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (02) 6979000. rotana.com