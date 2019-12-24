Girls will get complimentary sangria cocktails between 2pm and 5pm…

Cove Beach, located at the stunning Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, is quickly becoming the place to be on Fridays. Not only do they have a weekly event called FRSH, which showcases the very best nostalgic throw back tunes between 12pm and 10pm, but now they have a great drinks offer for ladies too.

The popular beach club took to their social media pages to announce that from now on, every Friday afternoon there will be free sangria available for all the girls. Kicking off from 2pm, ladies will be able to enjoy three hours of the summery Spanish drink – just in time to watch the epic sunset.

Now there’s no need to wonder how you’ll be able to enjoy your weekend on a budget, as Cove Beach has the solution to offer sun, sea and sangria every single Friday. It’s the perfect excuse to organise a long overdue catch up with the girls and make some memories in the sun.

If Friday doesn’t work for you though, girls can also head down to the beach club on Saturdays, where they will be offered complimentary sun loungers to help soak up the sun. There’s a DJ on Saturdays too, although this time there’s more of an island theme to transport you to a tropical location.

For the full ladies’ day experience, you need to be there on Wednesdays. From 12pm to 5pm entrance for ladies is Dhs100, but included in that is unlimited rose wine and house beverages, as well as a buffet lunch to enjoy.

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters, Fridays, 2pm to 5pm. Tel: (050) 454 6920. covebeach.com