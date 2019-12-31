Roads leading to the Burj Khalifa will start to close from 4pm…

There’s no denying that Dubai celebrates New Year’s Eve in style, with not only millions celebrating across the city, but two million people expected to head to the Burj Khalifa to ring in the New Year.

The iconic building is currently preparing for an epic firework display to mark the end of the decade, starting from 11.57pm, which means a number of key Dubai roads will be closed in the lead up to it.

Dubai Media Office posted a video to their Twitter page to inform Dubai residents of affected roads so make sure you plan ahead and travel accordingly.

Here are the roads that will be affected:

All roads leading to the Burj Khalifa will be closed, with Al Asayel Road kicking things off from 4pm. Buses and emergency vehicles only will be able to use the road. Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard road circling the Burj Khalifa will also start to close from 4pm

The Happiness Road will close a little bit later from 6pm, as will the Financial Centre road and Al Sokouk Street will then close from 8pm. Water canal elevators and pedestrian bridges will not be accessible in Jumeirah, Al Safa and Business Bay during the busy period.

There are 16,700 parking slots around the Burj Khalifa but its predicted that there will be much more than that going to see the fireworks so ensure you leave well ahead of schedule to ensure your spot.

A total of 210 shuttle buses will be available from to take people from three designated parking zones at Al Wasl Club (1,000) Mankhool Mosque (1,500) and General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs in Al Jafiliya (500) to the three vantage points for seeing the fireworks; Burj Vista, Burj Plaza and Burj Park.

The Dubai Metro will be running continuously over New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day and an estimated 19,000 taxis are also expected to be in the area.