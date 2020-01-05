5 places to see fireworks in Dubai this week
Chinese New Year celebrations are still going and DSF is coming to a close…
We’ve been lucky enough to see some epic firework displays in Dubai in the past month or so, with New Year 2020 celebrations and the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) extravaganza that draws to a close on February 1.
But if you’ve still not had enough of the sparkling displays, you’re in luck as there’s more in store for us yet. Our favourite firework hotspots in Dubai are still going all out until the end of January, and some are still celebrating Chinese New Year.
Here’s 5 places to see fireworks in Dubai before the end of January…
Dubai Frame
When: Friday January 31 and Saturday February 1 from 7.30pm
The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah
When: Every evening until Wednesday, January 29 from 9pm
The Beach at JBR
When: Thursday January 30, Friday January 31 and Saturday February 1 from 8.30pm.
La Mer
When: Thursday January 30, Friday January 31 and Saturday February 1 from 9.30pm
Al Seef, Dubai Creek
When: Thursday January 30, Friday January 31 and Saturday February 1 from 10.30pm
Cameras at the ready…