Chinese New Year celebrations are still going and DSF is coming to a close…

We’ve been lucky enough to see some epic firework displays in Dubai in the past month or so, with New Year 2020 celebrations and the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) extravaganza that draws to a close on February 1.

But if you’ve still not had enough of the sparkling displays, you’re in luck as there’s more in store for us yet. Our favourite firework hotspots in Dubai are still going all out until the end of January, and some are still celebrating Chinese New Year.

Here’s 5 places to see fireworks in Dubai before the end of January…

Dubai Frame

When: Friday January 31 and Saturday February 1 from 7.30pm

The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

When: Every evening until Wednesday, January 29 from 9pm

The Beach at JBR

When: Thursday January 30, Friday January 31 and Saturday February 1 from 8.30pm.

La Mer

When: Thursday January 30, Friday January 31 and Saturday February 1 from 9.30pm

Al Seef, Dubai Creek

When: Thursday January 30, Friday January 31 and Saturday February 1 from 10.30pm

Cameras at the ready…