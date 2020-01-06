Add these to your things to do in Abu Dhabi list…

Counting down to the weekend so you can fill it with fun stuff? We hear you! From partying it up, or catching a movie under the stars to visiting a Black Panther, there’s so many things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend…

These are the best things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend…

Thursday January 9

1. Unwind after work at Buddha-Bar Beach

Buddha-Bar Beach at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, is welcoming a host of internationally renowned DJs all through 2020. Kicking the line-up off this Thursday is DJ Nurai from Spain. With more than two decades of experience of mixing tracks, the Spaniard has performed at the biggest nightclubs in Ibiza. Expect different styles of music as Nurai blends the piano, flute and her own voice into the tunes.

Buddha-Bar Beach, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (04) 498 88 88 buddhabarbeachabudhabi.com

2. Party at COYA Abu Dhabi

Ritual is back at Pisco Bar & Lounge at COYA to bring all the party people of Abu Dhabi together under one roof. Two resident DJ’s will be providing the beats though a selection of afro-house music alongside a percussionist providing live entertainment. Party-goers can accessorise their dancing outfits with UV art and makeup and much more. Delicious bites are available on the bar menu.

Pisco Bar & Lounge, Four Seasons, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 306 7000 coyarestaurant.com

Friday January 10

3. Try Abu Dhabi’s wildest Brunch party

ANNEX, The Abu Dhabi Edition hosts an ‘Animal Brunch’ every Friday where you let loose and bring out your fierce and savage side. The animal-themed brunch offers make-up artists to help get you in theme and the menu includes tropical themed beverages and bites. A variety of music will be played throughout the brunch to suit everyone’s tastes. Animal-printed wardrobe is highly encouraged. Pay just Dhs288 for the house package and Dhs588 for bubbles. Stay for the after party from 4pm to 7pm and pay just Dhs99 for three beverages.

ANNEX, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi, brunch 1pm to 4pm every Friday, Dhs288 house, Dhs588 bubbles, after party 4pm to 7pm Dhs99 for three drinks, Tel: (056) 992 2305 editionhotels.com.

4. Catch a movie under the stars

While the weather is cool, head to Yas Waterworld with the family and catch a movie under the stars. Running this weekend is superhero movie Justice League on the theme park’s big screen. No theatre seats here, catch the super hero action while getting cozy poolside or floating in the water.

Yas Waterworld, Abu Dhabi, movie starts at 5pm, Dhs250 for adults, Dhs210 for children, includes access to park rides. Tel: (02) 4142000. yaswaterworld.com

Saturday January 11

5. Visit a black panther

Emirates Park Zoo welcomed a new member to its family at the start of the year – a black panther named Jax. Jax was a rescue cat who was taken care of by a kind individual who then donated him to the park where he can receive expert support and a healthy environment. He is nearly two years old and is the first black panther at the zoo. As it might get lonely for him, the zoo is working with a range of zoological institutions around the world to find him a friend. Aww!

Emirates Park Zoo, 12th Street, Al Bahia, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Wed 9am to 8pm, Thur to Sat 9am to 9pm, entry tickets Dhs35 for those ages 16 and over, ages 3 to 16 Dhs30, under 3s free, Tel: (02) 5010 000 emiratesparkzooandresort.com

6. Take a meditation course

The Hot House in Abu Dhabi is offering a meditation introductory course led by Laila Dajani Milne – an instructor of 15 years. The six week course will help you to develop self-awareness and listening skills and diminish your inner critic. Do note though, the course isn’t for the faint-hearted – it’s going to tap into your deepest emotions, but if you’re ready for it, the rewards will be worth it. By attending all six weeks, each participant will receive a certificate of completion from the Mindfulness Institute.

The Hot House, Abu Dhabi, Sat (for six weeks) 11am to 1pm. Dhs850. Tel: (02) 5837753. thehothouseuae.com