We’ve got three words for you. World. Nutella. Day.

That’s right, there’s an actual day dedicated to the delicious chocolatey-hazelnut spread and lots of Dubai’s restaurants are celebrating on Wednesday February 5, so get that lunch date organised.

Here’s 8 places to celebrate World Nutella Day in Dubai…

Brunch & Cake

There’s no better time to visit ultra Insta-worthy cafe, Brunch & Cake Dubai than on Wednesday, February 5. They’re giving away a specially-made Nutella dessert to the first 100 customers who order a main meal. You’ll get to pick from a stuffed croissant, cupcake or cookie. We’re hungry now…

Brunch & Cake Dubai, Ground Floor, Al Wasl Road, Dubai, Wednesday February 5, 8am to 10.30pm. Tel: (800) 472 6362. @brunchandcakedubai

Eggspectation

Head to any branch of Eggspectation in Dubai on Wednesday February 5 to tuck into one of their special beavertail desserts that are decorated with Nutella, strawberries and banana. If you’re eating a main meal there – you’ll get it for free on that day only.

Eggspectation, various locations, Dubai, Wednesday February 5. @eggspectationuae

Fuchsia Urban Thai

Thought spring rolls were just for meat and vegetables? Wrong. Fuchsia Urban Thai have crafted special sweet Nutella versions, available on Wednesday February 5 only. If you dine at either the Business Bay or Barsha Heights restaurants, you’ll get the Nutella spring rolls with a scoop of coconut ice cream, absolutely free.

Fuchsia Urban Thai, Bay Square & Barsha Heights, Dubai, Wednesday February 5, 12pm to 11pm. fuchsiame.com

Gaucho Dubai

We bet you thought World Nutella Day was all about desserts. Gaucho Dubai, however, are doing something a little different as they’ve created a special Nutella & Green Peppercorn Sauce to accompany one of their steaks. Gaucho Head Chef, Sasha Ishankulov assures visitors that whilst “chocolate and steak may sound like an odd combo, but it adds a lovely depth of flavour, which makes an excellent accompaniment to a variety of meat dishes.”

Gaucho Dubai, DIFC, Dubai, Wednesday February 5, 9.30am to 1.30am, sauce Dhs50. Tel: (04) 422 7898. gauchodubai.com

Spark by Caramel

There’s a free slice of Nutella cheesecake up for grabs if you visit cool Downtown restaurant Spark by Caramel on Wednesday February 5. If you feel like being a little adventurous, there’s also free Nutella drinks for those who head there for lunch or dinner.

Spark by Caramel, DIFC, Dubai, Wednesday February 5, 11am to 2am. Tel: (04) 425 6677. facebook.com/sparkbycaramel

Trattoria Toscana

You don’t have to visit Trattoria Toscana on February 5 to get your bit of Nutella-y goodness. They’re offering a range of themed-desserts from February 2 to February 8 which include pizza with Nutella, banana and toasted hazelnut (Dhs75) or a mock tagliatelle dessert with Nutella, coconut and strawberries (Dhs45).

Trattoria Toscana, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, February 2 to February, 12pm to 11.45pm. Tel: (800) 666 353. jumeirah.com

1762

Can’t decide what you’re in the mood for just yet? Well, 1762 are offering up Nutella croissants, cheesecake and fully-loaded brownies for World Nutella Day, so now you can think about it whilst you’re in the taxi on the way there.

1762, various locations, Dubai, prices vary. @1762uae

Kõnz Republik

A crepe cone stuffed with cream and oreos, or lotus biscuits and strawberries all drizzled with Nutella – is this the stuff of dreams? Well, you can get one from Konz Republic at Global Village over the next few days for just Dhs25. Race you there…

Kõnz Republik, Global Village Dubai, available every day, Dhs25. @konz_republik

