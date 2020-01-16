Miami Vibes is back for its fourth year in Dubai…

Dubai Shopping Festival is about so much more than just shopping, it’s a time to come together with friends and loved ones. This year there’s pop-up outdoor markets and food festivals appearing at all of Dubai’s best hotspots, including City Walk, Dubai Festival City and Al Seef.

Miami Vibes is unlike any other food festival you might have been to, as every inch of the outdoor space is devoted to creating the ideal Instagram opportunity. From the neon sign which welcomes you, to the giant pink pineapple ready to make the perfect selfie backdrop.

There’s a pretty pink and white ball pit, as well as a giant photo booth you can climb into and snap yourself lounging on a deck chair beside an oversized ice cream cone. Even the food is Instagrammable, from rainbow cheese toasties, to crazy shakes and hand-carved ice creams.

Grab yourself a few tasty treats and take a seat on the bright pink picnic benches and get ready to capture the ultimate snap, before watching the likes roll in. The adorable retro food trucks are home to some of your favourite vendors such as Depresso, Acai Hub, Lobster Roll, Pasta House, Rainbow Toast, Num Nom, Holy Fries and more.

Miami Vibes is open daily until February 1, between 3pm and midnight on weekdays and 3pm to 1am on weekends. You’ll find it in the car park of Green Planet, located in City Walk 2, just look out for the sea of pink furniture and you can’t miss it.

Miami Vibes, City Walk 2, Downtown Dubai, Saturday to Wednesday 3pm to 12am, Thursday & Friday 3pm to 1am, free entry. @miamivibes.dxb

Images: Provided