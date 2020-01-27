Put your detective skills to the test…

Fans of the popular BBC TV show Killing Eve will soon be able to enter the world of assassins to combine a delectable dinner at InterContinental, Dubai Festival City with a side of spine-chilling murder. The Emmy-nominated TV series captured viewers thanks to its clever use of characters played by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.

The Murder Mystery Dinner ‘Killing Villanelle with Luke Jennings’, organised by the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, includes a three-course meal and a staged performance of an enigmatic assassination, guests get the chance to solve a murder.

The evening will kick off with a conversation with author and journalist Luke Jennings whose books were adapted for the TV smash hit series Killing Eve. The author will talk about the inspirations for his characters and actors following which the audience is plunged into a thrilling Dubai-based mystery scenario where they have to deduce who is ‘Killing Villanelle’ over a delectable three-course meal.

This is your unique opportunity to delve into the mind of the talented author, and put your detective skills to the test as you try to solve the mystery inspired by Luke Jennings’ compelling story.

Tickets cost Dhs249 and takes place at Ras 3, InterContinental, Dubai Festival City on Wednesday February 5 between 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Spaces are limited so be sure to book your so quick to avoid disappointment.

Images: Killing Eve Facebook