If you’ve got your finger firmly on the pulse of Dubai’s bar and restaurant scene, we doubt it will have escaped your attention when the new outpost Lebanese hotspot, Antika Bar, opened in Dubai in September 2019.

Now there’s even more reason to visit, as it’s just opened its stunning new outdoor terrace, which will provide visitors with a lush garden setting, completed by beautiful water features and chic furniture.

The new terrace can seat up to 50 people, on top of the Antika Bar’s restaurant’s existing capacity. It’s an eye-catching location for cocktails, shisha or dining and provides the backdrop for a great Instagram shot, too.

Over some of the seating, green foliage dappled with white flowers hangs overhead and the scene is set with soft lighting taking it from day to night. A happy hour runs from 5pm to 9pm every day, where you can buy one, get one free on selected house beverages.

If you’re dining, Antika Bar serve up a menu of dishes described as ‘an experimental take on modern Arab cuisine’. Expect traditional Lebanese dishes including lamb cutlets or grilled taouk (marinated chicken with creamy wasabi sauce).

Inside the restaurant, you’ll find plush interiors with dramatic colouring and antiques lit up by vibrant neon lighting. It’s split between a restaurant and bar to suit everyone’s agenda for the evening.

Traditional entertainment will take place daily at the restaurant, including live acts, DJs and different performing artists.

Antika Bar Dubai, First Floor, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, daily 5pm to late. Tel: (050) 735 9177. Facebook.com/AntikaBarDubai

Images: Provided