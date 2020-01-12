Check out 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week

From a performance by British rapper, RAMZ to discounted beauty treatments and some great dinner deals…

January is now in full swing and whether you’re using it as time to chill after a hectic festive period or are keeping busy, there’s loads of things to do in Dubai when you do fancy venturing out of the house.

Here’s our pick of 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week…

Sunday January 12

1. Party at COYA Dubai

Ritual is back at Pisco Bar & Lounge at COYA and is guaranteed to draw in Dubai’s party crowd. The first guest DJ for the year is regional favourite, DJ KayteK on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Pisco Bar & Lounge. The Lebanese DJ has explored the underground dance movement globally and will take guests on an unparalleled music journey. Delicious drinks bites are available on the bar menu.

Pisco Bar & Lounge, COYA Dubai, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach, January 12, 10pm to 3am, free entry. Tel: (04) 316 9600. coyarestaurant.com/dubai



2. Guys get two drinks free at this cool sports bar

Monday means ‘Manday’ at chilled out sports bar, UBK. Guys, if you can’t wait for the weekend, head here between 6pm and 8pm every Monday night where you’ll get two free selected drinks to enjoy.

UBK, Movenpick Hotel, CLuster A, JLT, Dubai, Mondays, 6pm to 8pm. Tel: (04) 438 0000. facebook.com/ubkdubai

Monday January 13

3. Get up to 70 percent off kids clothes in this one-day sale

Have you been meaning to update the little ones’ wardrobe for some time? Well, today is the perfect day to do it as a great DSF (Dubai Shopping Festival) deal has been announced. For one day only on Monday, January 13, there’s up to 70 percent off kids’ boys and girls clothes at Okaidi in City Centre Deira.

Okaidi, City Centre Deira, Al Ittihad Rd, Dubai, 10am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 295 9923. facebook.com

4. See a performance by British rapper, RAMZ

Remember the 2017 hit Barking? Well, the British rapper and singer-songwriter RAMZ who’s behind it will be performing at Toy Room DXB on Monday, January 13. He’ll be supported by DJ Brooklyn who will be on the decks and there’s free entry and free drinks for ladies between 11pm and 1am.

Toy Room DXB, Al Meydan Road Meydan Racecourse, Grandstand, Dubai, 11pm to 4am. Tel: (052) 463 3338. toyroomdxb.com

Tuesday January 14

5. Dine on oysters at Dhs5 each

If you’re a seafood fan, you need to put Seafood Kitchen at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah on your list of restaurants to visit in Dubai. They’re doing a special offer throughout January, where you can enjoy Dibba Bay oysters for Dhs5 each. Downstairs, their terrace is a stunning spot to enjoy dinner or try the upstairs terrace where you can enjoy some cocktails.

Seafood Kitchen, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, special oyster offer available every day throughout January, 5pm to 8pm. Tel: (054) 309 4520. facebook.com/SeafoodKitchenDXB

6. Enjoy an authentic Italian set menu

Cool Italian restaurant at Madinat Jumeirah want to help you beat the January blues with their three-course set menu, available every night throughout January. Dishes include burrata for starter, hearty Italian dishes like risotto for mains and traditional desserts like tiramisu. It’s priced at Dhs185 for the three courses and if you fancy trying a glass of their rhubarb bubbly, it’s Dhs49 per glass.

Segreto, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, menu available from 6pm weekdays and 12pm to 6pm on weekends. Tel: (800) 666353. facebook.com/SegretoDubai

Wednesday January 15

7. Try the vegan menu at Bread Street Kitchen

Owned by Chef Gordan Ramsay, Bread Street Kitchen has a three-course vegan menu on offer only this January. To start off, pick from options such as dips, flatbreads, roasted vegetables, or the superfood salad before you tuck into a vegan take of Gordan’s famous shepardless pie or vegetable Wellington alongside a beetroot puree. For desserts, there’s dairy free pineapple pannacotta with kiwi, passionfruit and coconut sorbet. The new menu will also include a selection of vegan wines.

Bread Street Kitchen by Gordan Ramsay, Atlantis the Palm, Dubai, daily 6pm to 10.30pm (11pm on Thur and Fri), vegan menu available until Jan 31, Dhs150 per person. Tel: (04) 426 2626. atlantisthepalm.com

8. Pamper yourself with 20 percent off selected beauty treatments

January is certainly the month for a bit of extra self-care, so if you’re in need of pampering and preening, check out Dubai beauty stalwart, Tips & Toes. They’re offering 20 percent off selected treatments throughout January.

Tips & Toes, various locations, Dubai. tipsandtoes.com