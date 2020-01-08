Stephen Grant, Matt Reed and Peter White headline the UAE’s comedy club this month…

Planning a night out? Why not make it a fun one filled with tonnes of belly laughter and stitches (the good kind).

The Laughter Factory, the Middle East’s longest-running comedy club, are back again to provide you with fun nights out with their hilarious tri-factor of stand up comedians.

This month sees Stephen Grant, Matt Reed and Peter White providing the humour guaranteed to tickle your funny bones from Thursday January 9 to Friday January 17, 2020.

Meet the comedians

Stephen Grant

The winner of several of the UK’s most prestigious compere awards, Grant has a witty way of examining daily life and allowing us to see the funny side. His speed and dynamism create a magical energy, that has audiences rapt and has led him to work for British TV series and public radio.

Stephen Grant: “If you tell a bloke not to do something once there’s a good chance he won’t do it, but if you repeatedly tell him do not do something then doing that thing becomes the best thing in the world ever.”

Matt Reed

Hailing from the north of England, Reed has a cheeky sense of humour and a trademark unkempt look that all comes as part of the package. His jokes are not for the faint-hearted but are guaranteed to have you in stitches. His affable style has won him fans all over the world and he has a natural rapport with the crowd. He offers delightfully perverse observations and audience interaction.

Matt Reed: “Being lonely is just the nature of this job… and probably because I look like I’ve just escaped from Jumanji”

Peter White

the Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal, this gifted Canadian funny man originally trained as an engineer and his jokes are what happens when genius and humour collide. Also a very accomplished writer, he has written and performed pieces for radio and TV and has been nominated for both a Canadian Comedy Award and a Writer’s Guild of Canada Award.

Peter White: “It’s hard to care about global warming when I’m getting fatter every day. In 50 years, I’m going to be the size of a whale, so with half the world underwater, that sounds like a pretty comfortable place to be.”

Tickets:

The dates for The Laughter Factory for the month of January including timings, and locations are below:

Thursday, January 9, 9pm – Movenpick JBR, Dubai

Friday, January 10, 9pm – Studio One Hotel, Dubai

Wednesday, January 15, 8pm –Park Rotana, Abu Dhabi

Thursday, January 16, 9pm – Grand Millennium, Barsha Heights, Dubai

Friday, January 17, 9pm – Dukes Dubai, Palm Jumeirah

Tickets are available here and are priced at Dhs160.

It’s also worth noting that if you can rustle up five mates to join you, you’ll get your ticket on the house. Alternatively, give The Laughter Factory a call to find out about discounts for large parties.

The Laughter Factory, several locations, timings vary, from Thursday January 9 to Friday January 17, 2020, Tel: (050) 878 6728, thelaughterfactory.com