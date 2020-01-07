From paper flower-making to learning calligraphy…

If you’re looking to gain or build a skill or simple better yourself, you ought to try one (or several) workshops in Dubai. The best part is that they are cost efficient and won’t take up too much of your time.

Whether you want to get crafty and build your own paper flowers, or learn impasto, attempt belly dancing or do the tango, there are several workshops in Dubai you can check out.

Here are 6 workshops in Dubai this January you have to try:

1. Create beautiful paper flowers (January 9)

Flowers, while they are beautiful, they never seem to last no matter how much you care for them. At this ladies only workshop taking place at the Soul Art Center in Dubai, you will learn how to craft huge flowers out of paper. You will learn how to perfectly cut and paste different sizes of petals to give a 3D effect which can be used in your home decor (or probably to adorn a really big gift.) The class is on Thursday January 9, 2020 from 7pm to 9.30pm. It’s will cost you Dhs150 and bookings are required as the workshop has limited slots.

Soul Art Center, The Residences 1 Tower 1, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai, Thur Jan 9, 7pm to 9.30pm, Dhs150, Tel: (04) 551 7440/ (056) 757 4455 soulartcenter.com

2. Learn to Swing dance (January 10) KAVE at Alserkal Avenue is hosting a swing dance workshop for just Dhs20 where you will learn the basic moves to swing music. Although this is a 30-minute work class, you can put your new skills to the test with live swing music from The Swing Revenue straight after from 6.45pm to 9pm – practice makes perfect! KAVE, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, 17th Street, Dubai, Fri Jan 10, swing dance workshop 6pm to 6.30pm, live swing music 6.45pm to 9pm, Dhs20, Tel: (055) 102 4469 alserkalavenue.ae 3. Create the 2020 you want (January 10) We may be already days into January 2020 but it’s never too late to up the positive energy and move into fifth gear. Sheetal Rajan will be using her 11 years of experience to run this four-hour workshop where you will explore the life-changing world of Sacred Geometry and its importance to your body, mind and soul, how to connect to your energy field and rid yourself from old energy, how to engage in the Law of Attraction and learn tools and exercises to help you achieve the 2020 goals. Spaces are limited, so book here before all the spots are taken up. It will cost you Dhs365. Creating 2020 with Sheetal Rajan, Nilaya House, Warehouse 4 9th St – Dubai, Fri Jan 10, 11am to 3pm, Dhs365, Tel: (050) 230 1363 nilayahouse.com 4. Learn to Impasto (January 11)

Impasto is a painting technique wherein the paint is laid on the canvas surface in very thick layers – thick enough that the strokes are visible. The end result is unpredictable but wow-worthy. The Workshop, located in Jumeirah, will teach you the impasto techniques for just Dhs285 +VAT including all the materials you need to create your own work of art. The workshop is on Saturday January 11, 2020 from 3pm to 5pm and for only those ages 15 and above. Register your interest here

The Workshop, Villa 45, St. 23b, Jumeirah 2, Dubai, Sat Jan 11, 3pm to 5pm, Dhs285 +VAT, Tel: (055) 136 9454. theworkshopdubai.com

5. Create your own Sadu artwork (January 11)

Al Sadu, or simply Sadu, is an embroidery form in geometrical shapes hand-woven by Bedouin women in rural communities. You would have noticed this patterns in several majlises and furnishings around Dubai. Sadu holds particular honour in Emirati society as a tangible example of resourcefulness and creativity but sadly it is now placed on the “List of Intangible cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.” This workshop has been created to inspire the younger generation to pick up the craft while explaining its history. You will then create your own Sadu patterns through abstract paintings after being taught how to mix and pick colours and geometric shapes.

Reviving Al Sadu, Aisha Alabbar Art Gallery, Warehouse 101, Al Quoz 2, Dubai, Sat Jan 11, 11.30am to 2pm, Dhs299 Tel: (054) 442 6598 aishaalabbarartgallery.com

6. Learn Brush Pen Calligraphy (Jan 25)

This colourful three-hour workshop will introduce you to the basic techniques of English brush lettering and calligraphy. You will learn about the required equipment, basic strokes, how to connect letters, where to gain inspiration from and much more. The best part – you will get to letter your very first quote. You will get to take home a workbook to help you practice, a few brushes and pens, paper too. For the supplies and the workshop it’s Dhs299 including light refreshments. A 50 per cent advance payment is required to reserve your spot and you have to register here.

English Brush Pen Calligraphy workshop, Spontiphoria, Near Safa Park, Al Wasl Road, Dubai, Sat Jan 25, 10am to 1pm, Dhs299, Tel: (055) 393 6262, ppsuae.com

Images: Facebook/Provided