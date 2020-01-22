The move aims to increase privacy and safety in residential neighbourhoods…

Dubai Municipality are working to enhance the privacy and safety of playgrounds in the emirate through the introduction of smart gates. Free access cards are being distributed to the selected playgrounds and sports pitches so that local families can enjoy the facilities safely.

So far, 23 playgrounds and 10 pitches have had the gates implemented, although a list of locations has not yet been shared. The move is in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai in his vision of building a happy and sustainable city.

Manal Obaid Bin Yaarouf, Director of Customer Relations and Partnerships Department in Dubai Municipality shared that the idea was spawn from residents’ complaints of strangers visiting these facilities.

In a statement, Bin Yaarouf said: “Each family will get three exclusive free cards from Dubai Municipality to enter the play areas. While using the card, the gate will be open for 9 seconds so that more than one person can enter with a single card, as these gates will provide privacy for the use of the play areas.”

The gated areas include children’s games, soccer fields and volleyball grounds, and aim to increase social ties between residents. “The Municipality was keen to choose children’s games with state-of-the-art quality that suit different ages and contribute to maintaining their health and raising their fitness levels, in addition to allocating a sandy area for light sand games,” she added.

