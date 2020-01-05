The British singer was set to perform at the Coca Cola arena on Friday January 10…

If you were looking forward to being ‘Starry Eyed’ watching British singer Ellie Goulding perform live in Dubai on Friday, January 10, we have some bad news for you.

The Love Me Like You Do hitmaker’s one-time concert, which was due to take place at Dubai’s Coca Cola arena, has been postponed until further notice, with the reason cited as “the artist’s schedule being reworked for 2020”.

Tickets for the concert hadn’t gone live to purchase, so no customers have lost out by the delay. As yet there has been no confirmation of a new date but we will keep you updated when we know more. On her official website, the only tour dates that are scheduled for 2020 are in Stockholm, Sweden from Friday, June 26 onwards.

Some of Ellie Goulding’s biggest tracks include Your Song, Anything Could Happen, Burn, How Long Will I Love You and Love me Like You Do so it looks like Dubai fans will have to wait a little longer for a sing-a-long.

It’s not all bad news though as there are plenty of other huge performers coming to Dubai in 2020:

Lewis Capaldi will play his first UAE gig at the Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah, on Friday, January 17, followed by a performance by 80s pop stars a-ha at Dubai Opera in February.

Later in February, Lauryn Hill, Lionel Richie and One Republic will all headline the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival, bringing three days of brilliant music to Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

Then, the Coca-Cola Arena will welcome performances from American star Russ in March, One Direction alum Louis Tomlinson in April and heavy metal legends Iron Maiden in May.

What are you most exited for?

Images: Getty