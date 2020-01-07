Passengers in first and business class will be offered a vegan option without pre-order…

For the first time ever, in celebration of Veganuary, Emirates is including an additional plant-based dish on its menu as standard, throughout the month of January.

The vegan meal option will be available for people flying First and Business Class on flights from Dubai to USA, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Addis Ababa, who would previously have had to pre-book vegan meals.

A special vegan option will also be available as standard on Economy flights to Addis Ababa, Ethopia. Those on Economy flights to other destinations from Dubai will have to pre-book their plant-based meal as normal.

Vegan dishes that will be included on the menu for the premium flights include a tofu jalfrezi, shitake ravioli, ancho three bean chilli, shitake fried rice served with asparagus and oyster mushrooms and an Ethiopian-style red lentil stew.

Wondering what you’ll have for dessert? Emirates’ team of chefs have also created a number of vegan-friendly pudding options, so you’ll still be able to satisfy your sweet tooth.

The start of a new year often means we all want to get a little more healthy. More people than ever have decided to embark upon Veganuary – eating only plant-based meals for a whole month, thus influencing Emirates’ decision to introduce the new options.

After January, all flying customers will have to pre-book their plant-based meals as normal. For those who aren’t following a vegan diet, don’t worry – regular meals will still be available to all throughout January.

emirates.com