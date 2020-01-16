Here’s how you can help to support their efforts…

Australia has been battling blazing flames in recents weeks and the bushfires are still causing devastation to wildlife and land. The world has come together in an effort to support Australian through immense fundraising action, with A$100 million raised so far.

The day after HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces spoke on the phone to Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, Expo 2020 launched an initiative to raise money for the country called #MatesHelpMates.

Donations can be made by UAE residents through regulated online charities and fundraising opportunities. YallaGive has so far raised Dhs30,000 in partnership with Emirates Nature-WWF to support WWF-Australia. Red Crescent has also set up a channel to send donations to Australian Red Cross.

Zero Gravity

Dubai beach club Zero Gravity’s annual Australia Day celebrations will have a family-friendly fundraising twist this year. In support of the bushfire relief, Zero Gravity will be hosting an event on Sunday January 26 to raise as much money as possible for Emirates Red Crescent, with funds being transferred to the Red Cross in Australia as part of the UAE’s #MatesHelpMates initiative.

The event will see an authentic Aussie barbie fired up as well as plenty of live music provided by DJs and musicians from down under. You’ll be able to take part in exciting raffles, live and silent auctions, as well as plenty of fun fairground games, face-painting, pool and beach access and more.

Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai, Dubai Marina, Sunday January 26, 2pm onwards. Tel: (04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Bidi Bondi

Australian Palm Jumeirah restaurant Bidi Bondi is encouraging its friends and customers to donate via its website. The money raised from these donations will be directly transferred to Emirates Nature-WWF who will use the funds to ‘not only care for injured wildlife, but once the fires have cleared, will help restore the forest homes of koalas and other animals displaced by the fires’.

Anyone who makes a minimum donation of Dhs200 will then be rewarded with a voucher for a complimentary meal at any Bull & Roo restaurant in Dubai. These include Bidi Bondi, Tom&Serg, Common Grounds, The Sum of Us and Brunswick Eatery, Bar & Terrace.

www.bidibondi.com

Images: Facebook