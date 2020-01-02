The busy period is expected to last until January 4…

In anticipation of another busy travel period after New Year, Emirates have issued a warning to passengers travelling through Dubai International Airport (DXB) in the next few days.

Passengers have been told to allow extra time in their journeys, arriving 3 or 4 hours prior to departure and setting off early to allow for any potential traffic delays.

The high volume of traffic is expected to continue until at least Saturday, January 4 as Dubai will see an influx of people flying out after New Year’s celebrations and some flying in to take advantage of great deals at the Dubai Shopping Festival.

Emirates advises customers to arrive at least 3 hours ahead of their flight departure, check-in online and use the quick-baggage drop counters. Customers can use Dubai Metro for extended periods during the peak travel period and carry 2 pieces of check-in baggage. @DXB @rta_dubai — Emirates Airline (@emirates) January 1, 2020

The airline is encouraging passengers to check-in online, but you can also check in at the desk between 24 and 6 hours before your flight departure. If you’re a UAE resident, don’t forget you can use your Emirates ID at the Smart Gates.

Travellers are also encouraged to use the Dubai Metro getting to and from the airport as the most fuss free and direct form of travel. You’re allowed to take two pieces of check-luggage on board with you.

RTA have extended the operational hours of the metro during the busy season. From January 2 to January 3, the Red Line will be running from 5am to 3.30am and the Green line will be usable from 5.30am to 3.30am.

Safe travels…

Images: Social