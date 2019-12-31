Happy New Year!

Can you believe that 2020 means we’re entering a whole new decade? Whether you’re looking for a new fitness class, relaxing spa treatment or to carry on the party, we’ve got you covered with 15 things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday January 2, 2020

1.Get some much needed R&R

Now the party season is officially over, it’s that time of year to take a little time to take care of you. If you’re feeling a bit delicate from New Year’s celebrations, why not soothe yourself with a Turkish Hammam bath. The one at Anantara is the ultimate luxury, set in a stunning high-ceilinged room and will have you feeling pampered in no time.

Anantara Spa, Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 10am to 10pm, daily. Turkish treatments from Dhs495. Te;: (04) 567 8140. anantara.com

2. Have a healthy breakfast

What a way to start the new year than with a delicious breakfast? Make the most of the balmy Dubai winter weather and dine al fresco at Walnut Grove, which has a new branch at Dubai Mall with a terrace that overlooks the Dubai fountains. Everything on the menu sounds delicious but we like to keep it simple with their avocado and eggs.

Walnut Grove, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, now open. Tel: (04) 344 4441. walnutgrove.ae

3. Sign up to a new gym

New year, new you. That’s what they say isn’t it? Fitness First have just opened up a brand new gym in Nakheel Mall on the Palm Jumeirah. Sign yourself up and start the year as you mean to go on. The state-of-the-art studio has tons of classes including box, kube and yoga so you’ll find something to suit.

Fitness First, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (04) 572 6168. fitnessfirstme.com

4. See Ne-Yo perform at White

If you were so sick of 2019, celebrate 2020 with an epic night at White Dubai with a performance from American singer Ne-Yo. His biggest hits include So Sick, Closer, Because Of You and Miss Independent so prepare for a trip down memory lane. Ladies get free entry to the club and free-flowing beverages.

White Dubai, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, 10am to 4pm, free entry and free flowing drinks for girls, Dhs300 for guys. Tel: (050) 443 0933. whitedubai.com

5. Clear out the cobwebs with this high-energy activity

If you didn’t actually go out last night and you need to find a way to release some energy, check out The Smash Room. The brand have just opened up their second branch at the new Action Park at The Last Exit. Nothing is off limits as you smash up TV’s, batter computers, tear up printers, hurl glasses at the wall and spray paint whatever you choose on a glass panel before shattering it to smithereens. Trust us, it definitely releases those endorphins and burns off tons of calories too.

The Smash Room, Action Park, Last Exit AUH Bound, Sheikh Zayed Road E11, Dubai, packages from Dhs99 to smash 10 glass items. actionpark.ae

Friday January 3

6. Try a new burger spot

If you don’t think food gets much better than the humble burger then listen up – there’s a new player in town. Hailing from Austria, Le Burger has just opened in Mall of the Emirates, on January 1. This isn’t just any old burger joint either – you can customise your own with things like guacamole, grilled onions and delicious sauces. There’s up to 2000 varieties. If you don’t like making decisions, there’s also a standard menu to chose from.

Le Burger, Mall of The Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, open from January 1. Tel: (04) 409 9000. @leburgerme

7. Hit up a luxe new pool day

We’re not short of swanky pools in the city (it’s a hard life) but if you’re looking for a new one to add to your list, the brand new WHITE Beach at Atlantis The Palm should definitely make it on there. Start the weekend in style with their URBN X White Beach pool day every Friday. It’s free entry for the first 100 ladies from 10am and after that it’s Dhs300 with Dhs150 redeemable on food and drink.

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 12pm to 12am restaurant, 10am to 10pm beach club. Tel: (04) 426 2000. @whitebeach

8. Enjoy a late lunch

Weekends are all about lie ins, so when you eventually rise, go for a nice lazy lunch. For a super-chilled al fresco setting, try Ras Beach Vibes at Club Vista Mare on Palm Jumeirah. Whether you’re looking for a fresh salad, belly-warming sandwich or a bit of Jamaican jerk chicken, you’ll find something you’re looking for. There’s also a daily happy hour which runs from 12pm to 8pm.

Ras Beach Vibes, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 7am to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 554 2665. rasbeachvibes.com

9. Check out a brand new restaurant

La Mezcaleria, a pan-Latin restaurant and lounge hailing from Beirut is now open in Dubai, filling the space previously held by Iris on the 27th floor of the Oberoi in Business Bay. Guests can expect a menu filled with flavours from around Latin America, including ceviches, quesadillas and of course tacos, as well as big plates such as lobster enchiladas in almond pipian and pastel azteca – a Latin style lasagne.

La Mezcaleria, The Oberoi, Business Bay, Sunday to Thursday & Saturday 5pm to 3am, Friday 1pm to 3am. Tel: (050) 423 4044. @lamezcaleriadxb

10. Go to a cool market

The Ripe Market has firmly established itself as one of the city’s favourites and now the Christmas festivities are over, it’s back to business as usual. Head there for the day with the kids in tow and get lost in the kitsch stalls selling fresh fruits and veggies, clothes, jewellery and bags.

The Ripe Market, Academny Park, Umm Suqeim,, Dubai, 9am to 7pm Friday, 10am to 7pm. Tel: (04) 315 7000. ripeme.com

Saturday January 4

11. Kickstart your fitness with a boxing bootcamp

It might have taken you until January 4 to get going with your fitness routine but there’s no reason you can’t start now. Check out a new boxing bootcamp at the Real Boxing Only gym in Al Quoz where you’ll do hiit workouts with light weights, higher reps and a high pulse. They’re doing an offer from January 4 for Dhs1200, which will get you three one hour sessions, three times a week for three weeks.

Real Boxing Only, Warehouse 37, Al Quoz, from January 4. Tel: (04) 272 7774. facebook.com/realboxingonly

12. Zip around in electric go karts at Dubai Mall

Ekart Zabeel has just opened at Dubai Mall and this thrilling experience will see riders race through the track on the latest generation of electric go karts, to see who can log the fastest time. Helmets and jumpsuits are provided to ensure maximum safety for riders, then its down to you to beat your fellow e-karters to the finish line.

EKart Zabeel by Emaar, The Dubai Mall Zabeel, Downtown Dubai, open now, from Dhs95. ekartzabeel.ae

13. Go for a classic roast dinner

If you’re not out of winter eating just yet, treat yourself to a comforting roast dinner. There’s a selection of offers to be had alongside Barrel 12’s Great British Roast, which costs Dhs112. This urban sports bistro offers it up alongside five bottled beers for Dhs199.

Palm Views East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fri, Sat and Sun, 12pm to 10pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 552 4000. Facebook.com/Barrel12dxb

14. Try a new hobby

Is one of your New Year’s resolutions to try a new hobby? Why not give golf a go? If the idea of going straight into a real game on the golf course has you running for the hills, have a practice on the driving range at Emirates Hills golf course where it’s a wallet-friendly Dhs40 for a bucket of 50 balls.

Emirates Golf Club, Emirates Hills, Dubai, 6am to 9pm. Tel: (04) 417 9999. dubaigolf.com

15. Visit a pretty park Want to ease yourself into a new fitness routine. Grab your bestie and go for a walk, jog or run around the track at Al Ittihad Park on the Palm Jumeirah. It’s lined with pretty palm trees all the way down with streams and place for kids to play in the middle. Once you’re done, head to one of the cafe’s at Al Ittihad Park, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

Images: Supplied/Social