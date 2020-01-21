‘Roll up’ to Moshi this weekend…

Dubai’s sushi fans, listen up, as popular Japanese eatery, Moshi is giving away free sushi this weekend to celebrate the launch of their new restaurant.

Yes, you read that right. The first 300 customers to visit Moshi’s new branch in Executive Bay Tower A, Business Bay, between Thursday January 23 and Saturday January 25 will receive three pieces of free sushi each.

‘So what’s the catch?’, we hear you yell. Just make sure you say “Moshi Moshi” to get the freebie. You don’t have to purchase anything else, just simply choose between cucumber avocado or spicy crunchy seafood sushi. It’s that simple.

The free sushi is only available to eat in the restaurant and will not be given for takeaway. If there’s a group of four people, you’ll get six pieces to share rather than three pieces each.

The setting of the new Moshi restaurant looks to an open, minimalist design, with bamboo featuring heavily in the decor, paying ode to the restaurant’s Asian roots, whilst suggesting that this place is all about the food.

Moshi Momo & Sushi has been operating in Dubai since 2015 and the Business Bay restaurant marks its third in the city, with one popular branch residing in Barsha Heights and the other in Oud Metha.

Like the other Moshi branches, we’re sure the new restaurant will serve up a range of delicious sushi bites including momos, nigiri, sashimi, temaki, maki and lots more.

Have a ‘rice’ weekend…

Moshi, Shop 1, Executive Bay Tower A, Business Bay, 11am to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 584 4655. facebook.com/Moshiuae