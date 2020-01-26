Check out a cool sushi-making masterclass, get 50 per cent off a gym membership or visit a huge outdoor market…

Just like that, we’re heading into the last week of January. There’s lots of fun things to do in Dubai this week, from a cooking class to a cool gent’s night or chilling at an outdoor cinema, so there’s sure to be something to tempt you out of the house.

Here’s our pick of 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week…

Sunday January 26

1. Roll up to a brand-new sushi class

Are you a big sushi fan? Ever thought about learning how to roll your own? Well, now you can as Nara Pan Asian have just launched their brand new sushi-making masterclass. It will take place every Sunday from 1pm to 4pm, where you’ll learn to make Maki and Nigiri, as well as sushi rice. Priced at Dhs125 per person and perfect for groups of 12, it’s a great way to spend a friendly get-together.

‘Sushi Workshop’, Nara Pan Asian, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, Sundays 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (056) 588 5578. facebook.com/narajlt

2. Celebrate Australia Day with a great steak deal

If you’re a fan of your meat, the steak deal at World Cut Steakhouse on January 26 might just be reason enough to go out. It’s on in celebration of Australia Day and you’ll get a set menu of three cuts of Australian meat like lamb chops, beef tenderloin and rib-eye with a side of grilled asparagus and truffle macaroni cheese. You’ll even get a glass of red or white grape too, all for Dhs350. If you’re Australian, say “G’Day, Mate” upon arrival to get 20 per cent off your bill.

World Cut Steakhouse, Habtoor Palace, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Dubai, January 26, 6.30pm to 12pm. Tel: (04) 435 5577. lxrhotels3.hilton.com

Monday January 27

3. Relax at an outdoor cinema

January is nearly over, but if you’re still in chill mode and are looking for a relaxing way to spend an evening, look no further than the Urban Outdoor Cinema at the Habtoor Grand Resort in Dubai Marina. On January 27 they’re showing cool tech flick, The Social Network from 8pm, so bag yourself a beanbag and tuck into some delicious movie snacks like popcorn, nachos or pizza.

Urban Outdoor Cinema at the Habtoor Grand Resort in Dubai Marina, January 27, 8pm onwards, Dhs75. urbanoutdoorcinema.com

4. Order in a healthy lunch

We usually visit Costa Coffee for our favourite latte and sometimes a delicious muffin if we feel so inclined, but did you know they’re just launched their new range of super-healthy breakfast and lunch dishes? Try the vegan burrito, the cleansing salad or grab a nutrient-packed super kale smoothie. Healthy eating has never been so easy.

Costa Coffee, various locations, Dubai. instagram.com/costacoffeeuae

Tuesday January 28

5. Check out this cool gents’ night

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to get the lads together, we think you might have found it with Observatory Bar & Grill’s gents’ night. Every Tuesday between 12pm and 11pm, guys can get three hours of unlimited chicken wings and selected beers for just Dhs150. You could go for a main meal instead with a bottle of house grape or three beers for Dhs150.

Observatory Bar & Grill, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, Tuesdays 12pm to 11pm, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 319 4000. marriottharbourdubaidining.com

6. Sign up to a gym and get 50 per cent off a membership

Had all of the New Year resolutions but haven’t quite gotten yourself to the gym yet? Well, if you sign up for a year’s membership at the Native Club gym at Zabeel House before the end of January, you’ll get 50 per cent off the whole thing. It’s priced at Dhs4,500 for the entire year which includes access to the club’s facilities, fitness classes and 12 complimentary massages.

Native Club, The Onyx Tower 3, Zabeel House, The Greens, 6.30am to 9pm daily, offer valid until January 31. Tel: (04) 519 1111.zabeelhouse.com

Wednesday January 29

7. Try a new vegan or veggie menu at Lock, Stock & Barrel

Still on that ‘Veganuary’ diet? If you’re looking for somewhere new to check out, popular gastro bar Lock, Stock & Barrel have just launched their brand new vegan and vegetarian menu. You won’t even miss the meat with delicious vegan bites like tacos, vegan chilli or even a Plant Life Burger. Veggie dishes include grilled halloumi, margarita flatbreads and fusilli arrabiata. You can even get two-for-one drinks and 50 per cent off all food menu items from 4pm to 8pm, Monday to Thursday and 2pm to 8pm on Saturday and Sundays.

Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai, Sat to Sun 2pm to 3am, Mon to Thurs 4pm to 3am, Fri 1pm to 3am. Tel: (058) 836 2891. lsbdubai.com

8. Visit a huge new outdoor market

Dubai’s biggest outdoor market, Market Outside The Box is back in Dubai and will run every day throughout January until Saturday February 1, marking the end of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). The outdoor market showcases ‘out of the box’ creations from lots of different artists, designers and entrepreneurs, including jewellery, clothing and art, with entertainment on every day for the whole family.

Market Outside The Box, Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, runs until February 1, 2020. visitdubai.com

Images: Provided/social