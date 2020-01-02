There’s two performances from Ne-Yo and a DJ set by Black Coffee…

New Year’s Eve might be over but if you’ve still got a little party left in you, there are loads of big nights out and events happening in Dubai this weekend, with two performances from Ne-Yo and some cool DJs.

Here’s 5 of our top picks…

Thursday: Ne-Yo at WHITE

American singer Ne-Yo is taking to the stage at world-famous Dubai super club, WHITE Dubai on Thursday, January 2. His biggest hits include So Sick, Closer, Because Of You and Miss Independent so prepare for a trip down memory lane. Ladies get free entry to the club and free-flowing beverages.

White Dubai, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, 10am to 4pm, free entry and free flowing drinks for girls, Dhs300 for guys. Tel: (050) 443 0933. whitedubai.com

Thursday: Black Coffee at BASE

You’ll find superstar DJ, Black Coffee, on the decks at BASE Dubai on Thursday, January 4. He has produced with Drake, Diddy, Usher and Akon and collaborated with David Guetta on hit single, ‘Drive’ so expect a night of epic tunes.

BASE Dubai, Dubai Design District, D3, Dubai, 11pm to 4am. Tel: (055) 313 4999. facebook.com/BaseDubai

Thursday: La Fleur at Soho Garden

In-demand Swedish producer and DJ, La Fleur will be taking you through the evening at Soho Garden with her skill set on the DJ decks. She’s popular in the UK and has featured on BBC Radio 1 numerous times and is currently Soho Garden’s resident Thursday DJ.

Soho Garden, Racecourse, Grand Stand, Al Meydan Road, Dubai, 8pm to 4am. Tel: (052) 388 8849. sohogardendxb.com

Thursday: Flipp Dinero

American rapper, singer and songwriter Flipp Dinero will be putting on a live performance at Boa Lounge and Club on Thursday. He’s probably most well known for his 2018 hit Leave Me Alone which peaked at number 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. There’s free drinks for ladies.

Boa Dubai, V Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, 8pm to 4am, free entry for ladies. Tel: (056) 502 2039. boadubai.com

Friday: Ne-Yo at Drai’s

Not content with just delivering a performance at White Beach on New Year’s Eve and another on at WHITE Dubai on Thursday, Ne-Yo will be found at Drai’s Dubai on Friday, January 3. Ladies can enter for free and enjoy free drinks until 1am.

Drai’s Dubai, Meydan Grandstand, Dubai, 10am to 4pm, free entry and drinks for ladies. Tel: (052) 388 8857. draisdxb.com